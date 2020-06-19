CTET 2020: CBSE Provides Question Papers Of The Past Three Years For Practice

Quick links:
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set up July 5 as the date to conduct the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET). The main website of CTET has provided the candidates with the question papers for the last three CTET tests. One can download the question paper from the website and then practice them at home.
There are two sets of papers available for the candidates. Paper 1 is for all those candidates who wish to teach classes I to V. This is called as the Primary Stage. Paper 2 is for all those candidates who wish to teach classes VI to VIII. If one wants to be a teacher for both levels, they will have to give the exams for both levels. The CBSE has provided to question sets that are in various languages like Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Tibetan and Urdu.
|Paper-I (Classes I to V) Primary Stage
|Duration of exam: Two and a half hours
|Name
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|1.
|Child Development and Pedagogy
|30 MCQs
|30
|2.
|Language I (compulsory)
|30 MCQs
|30
|3.
|Language II (compulsory)
|30 MCQs
|30
|4.
|Mathematics
|30 MCQs
|30
|5.
|Environmental Studies
|30 MCQs
|30
|Total:
|150 MCQs
|150
|Paper-II (Classes VI to VIII) Elementary Stage
|Duration of exam: Two and a half hours
|Name
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|1.
|Child Development and Pedagogy (compulsory)
|30 MCQs
|30
|2.
|Language I (compulsory)
|30 MCQs
|30
|3.
|Language II (compulsory)
|30 MCQs
|30
|4.
|Mathematics or Science (for Maths or Science teacher)*
|60 MCQs
|60
|5.
|Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher)*
|60 MCQs
|30
|Total:
|150 MCQs
|150
CTET question papers of December 2018
CTET question papers of July 2019
Check CTET question papers of December 2019
The final answer key sets for the December 2019 exam are also available on the site. One can download the same from there and have their answers corrected. The CTET admit card, as per a news source, will be released in the third week of June. The admit cards will be available to download from the official website. All the CTET news is also available on the main website. Candidates are asked to read the Information Bulletin carefully before appearing for the exam.
