CTET Admit Card 2020 To Be Out Soon! CTET Exams Not Cancelled Yet, See Updates

Despite the unrest in the country with regards to whether the exams will be conducted in July or not, the CTET exams which were slated for July 5 are not cancelled yet. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CTET exam on July 5, 2020. Even though there is confusion with respect to whether any exams should be conducted in July due to a huge rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India; the decision for many exams is still awaited. This includes the CTET exams as well. See the steps to download the CTET admit card from the official link.

The Central Teaching Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted by CBSE for all the aspiring candidates who want to make their career in teaching. The qualification of CTET is essential to all the candidates who want to become a teacher in government or private schools. Those candidates who qualify the CTET exam become eligible to apply in any central schools through their recruitment drive.

ALSO READ| CTET GK Questionnaire | Quick Questions To Check Your Preparation

CTET Admit Card 2020 download steps

Visit the official website of the Central Teaching Eligibility Test (CTET) - ctet.nic.in

Click on the link of ‘Download Admit Card’.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Download the CTET Admit Card and take a printout for future reference.

This is the last official announcement that is present on the CTET website with respect to the exam. Take a look.

ALSO READ| Gang Involved In Impersonating Aspirants Of CTET Busted

Image courtesy: CTET official website

CTET Exam schedule and updates

The CTET Paper – 1 and Paper – II are conducted in two shifts that too in two different levels. The 'Paper – I' is held for those candidates who want to be the teacher of Classes 1st to 5th and 'Paper – II' is held for those who want to become a teacher of Classes 6th to 8th.

ALSO READ| CTET GK Questionnaire: Quick Questions To Boost Your Exam Preparation

Both the papers will be of 2.30 hours with 150 marks each. Paper – I will be conducted in the morning shift of 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM and Paper-II will be conducted from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. The candidates who have applied for CTET exam which will be held in July are advised to regularly check the official website to know all the latest updates and news regarding the exam. The country's education ministry and the HRD ministry is currently under a lot of pressure after many students and parents filed a petition to cancel the CBSE 10th, 12th board exams that were slated to be conducted between July 1st to July 15th.

ALSO READ| CTET 2020: CBSE Provides Question Papers Of The Past Three Years For Practice