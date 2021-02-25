CTET Result 2021 To Be Declared Soon; See How To Download CTET Result

CTET 2020 result for the July cycle is expected to be declared soon. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for July 2020 cycle was conducted on January 31, 2021. The CTET exam was held in two sessions. A while ago, the provisional answer key for both the sessions was also uploaded on the CTET official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates were also allowed to raise objections against the answer key, the last date of which ended on February 21, 2021. The results for the CTET exam are thus expected to be declared soon.

As per the notification on the Central Teacher Eligibility Test official website, candidates who score at least 60% in the exam, will be declared qualified and would be given a CTET certificate. Many education portals are also estimating that the exams could be released in March 2021. Candidates can check the results on the portal by logging into their accounts with their roll numbers.

CTET result 2021 soon: Steps to check scores

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in

Click on “CTET result” tab, which would be available on the bottom side of the homepage, when the results are announced.

Enter the candidate's CTET 2021 roll number and click on Submit.

CTET 2021 result will be displayed, download the PDF for your future reference.

A few days earlier, the CTET July 2020 answer key was released on the official website. Click here.

In order to clear the CTET exam, candidates should qualify for the minimum cut-off. There was no negative marking for the questions this year, while each correct answer, led to 1 mark. The CTET cut-off would be announced when the results are announced on the portal. The minimum marks limit is currently 60% of the total marks, however, it has been kept low for candidates from reserved categories.

According to reports, the overall difficulty level of the CTET exam conducted on January 31, 2021, was regarded as Moderate. The report also said that the candidates found Paper 1 to be from 'Easy to Moderate' while Paper 2's difficulty was considered as 'Moderate'. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for July 2020 cycle was conducted on January 31, 2021, due to the postponement in regards to Coronavirus-related lockdown.

