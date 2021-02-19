CTET Answer Key 2021 Released, Get Direct Link & Steps To Raise Objections Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released the CTET 2021 January answer key on its official website- ctet.nic.in. candidates who have appeared for the CTET January 2021 exam can check their answer keys on the official website. Candidates can raise objections against any key till February 21 (5 pm) online.

CBSE had conducted the CTET January 2021 exam on January 31. Every year around thirty lakh candidates take the Central Teachers Eligibility Test across the country. Candidates can check the CTET Answer key by following these steps. For the convenience of candidates, we have also provided a direct link to check the answer key here.

Also Read| CTET Answer Key 2021 expected this week, results likely by February end

How to check CTET Answer Key 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET- www.ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Key challenges for CTET January 2021"

Step 3: Click on the link that reads ' Downloading of OMR Sheet and Answer Key for CTET January 2021'

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 5" Key in your login credentials and submit

Step 6: The CTET answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download CTET answer key

Candidates can also raise their objections or submit challenges against any key. They will have to visit the official website and follow the steps given below to submit their representations. Candidates must also provide evidence supporting their objections. A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable.

Also Read| GATE 2021 Answer Key To Be Released By March 2: IIT-B Official Update

CTET Answer Key 2021: How to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET- www.ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Key challenges for CTET January 2021"

Step 3: Click on the link that reads ' Submission of Key Challenge for CTET January 2021'

Step 4: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 5" Key in your roll number and date of birth and submit

Step 6: The CTET answer key challenge window will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Select the questions whose answer key you want to challenge

Step 8: Upload the supporting evidence

Step 9: Pay the application fee and submit

Direct link to submit challenges

Also Read| NTA UGC-NET December 2020 application form link activated, check full details here

Also Read| Karnataka Guest Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply now for 3473 school teacher vacancies

(Image: Shutterstock)