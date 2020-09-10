CUCET 2020: CUCET Admit Card 2020 Released Today At Cucetexam.in

The Central University of Rajasthan today released the CUCET admit card 2020 for the Central University Common Entrance Test, CUCET 2020. The CUCET admit card 2020 is now available on the official website of the Central University of Rajasthan at cucetexam.in. Those candidates who had registered themselves for this Central University Common Entrance Test, CUCET 2020 can now access their CUCET admit card 2020 from the website. Here is everything you need to know about the CUCET 2020 and CUCET admit card 2020.

CUCET 2020

The candidates can do CUCET admit card download by using their application ID and date of birth. The Central University Common Entrance Test, CUCET 2020 will be conducted from September 18 to September 20, 2020. It was previously expected to be held in the month of May. However, due to the pandemic situation in the country, the CUCET 2020 had to be postponed. The CUCET 2020 will now be held in two shifts of morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be from 10 AM to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be from 3 PM to 5 PM.

See CUCET exam date and schedule by clicking HERE

How to do CUCET admit card download

Go to the official website of the Central University of Rajasthan at cucetexam.in.

On the website, click on a link that reads, “Click to Download Admit Card”.

After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to a new page.

Fill in your credentials like application number and date of birth. Cross-check all the details and click on log in.

The CUCET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the CUCET admit card 2020 and take a printout of it for future use and carry it to the examination centre for hassle-free entry.

CUCET admit card download direct link HERE

CUCET 2020 is conducted for admissions in undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes to central universities across India. The CCUCET admit card 2020 will have details of the candidate like their registered roll number, along with their photograph, signature, exam venue and reporting time for the exam. Along with the CUCET admit card 2020, the university has also prescribed a set of instructions to be followed by a candidate because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a look at it.

