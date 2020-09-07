IBPS RRB 2020 Preliminary Exam Postponed, New Dates To Be Declared Soon

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection recently shared that the IBPS RRB 2020 preliminary exam has been postponed. The decision to postpone IBPS RRB preliminary exam was announced today on the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB preliminary exam was scheduled to be held on September 12, 2020, and September 13, 2020. The institute has not yet revealed the exact dates of IBPS RRB exam 2020. The official notification mentioned that the IBPS RRB 2020 preliminary exam dates will be announced on the official website. Here are all the details about the IBPS RRB 2020 preliminary exam.

IBPS RRB 2020 preliminary exam

The IBPS RRB 2020 preliminary exam was to be conducted on September 12 and 13 for the post of RRB PO, Clerk and SO. The institute has cited that they had to postpone IBPS RRB preliminary exam due to some unavoidable circumstances.

The official notification read as, “Further to our Notice dated 10.08.2020, due to some unavoidable circumstances, it will not be possible to hold the Online Preliminary Examinations under CRP-RRB-IX on 12.09.2020 and 13.09.2020.”

The notification also shared details about the revised dates and said, “Revised dates will be posted on authorised IBPS Website. Candidates are requested to visit the authorised Website www.ibps.in regularly.” Here is a look at the official notification regarding the postponement of IBPS RRB preliminary exam.

IBPS RRB admit card 2020

As the exam dates of IBPS RRB 2020 preliminary exam are postponed a lot of people are now wondering about the IBPS RRB admit card 2020. The IBPS RRB admit card 2020 will be made available soon after the revised dates of IBPS RRB preliminary exam are announced. The IBPS RRB admit card 2020 will be having all the important details of the candidate.

The IBPS RRB admit card 2020 will also be made available on the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in. All the candidates who have registered for IBPS RRB preliminary exam are advised to keep checking the official website to know about all the latest updates and important details about the IBPS RRB 2020 preliminary exam dates and IBPS RRB admit card 2020.

(Photo: Shutterstock)