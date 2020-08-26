CUCET 2020: Central University’s Examination Dates Out, To Be Held Between September 18-20

The Central Universities Common Entrance Test or the CUCET 2020 is scheduled to be held in the month of September between 18 and 20. The authorities revealed the notification as per which the entrance examinations will be held on the aforementioned dates despite the COVID-19 threat. The CUCET exam is conducted to shortlist candidates for undergraduate, postgraduate as well as research programme students.

CUCET 2020 details to know

In CUCET 2020, students who make it to the merit list of the CUCET exam will be allotted to fourteen different universities across the country and four different universities in the state. The students will have high chances of getting placed in recognised universities if they make it into the final merit list as per the notification. Originally, the examinations were to be held in the month of May. However, the annual examinations had to be postponed to a later date due to the health threat caused by the coronavirus.

Once the examinations are done on the CUCET exam date 2020, the results will be announced soon as per the notification. However, the authorities are yet to announce the CUCET 2020 result declaration date. Once the results are out, the counselling session and selection of subjects will take place, the dates of which are yet to be released.

According to the notification, the CUCET exam will consist of 100 questions

The undergraduate and postgraduate CUCET exam will have

Part A

25 questions in subjects such as language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude and analytical skills.

Part B

75 questions about domain-specific subjects.

The research level CUCET exam will have

Section A and B

With 50 questions each. There will be negative marking as well. That is 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The examination centres will follow all the social distancing norms, as it will be held in physical format. Students will have to present the CUCET admit card on the day of the exam. Candidates are urged by the authorities to carry masks and sanitisers. Students must follow all new rules set by the CUCET university as per the official notification.

