Current Affairs 2020: Daily Current Affairs Quiz For February 23

Keeping up with current affairs is not an easy task. The current affairs 2020 events are updated in the article in the form of questions and answers to help students prepare for competitive exams. The week's updated quizzes cover topics ranging from politics to sports to entertainment. Here are a few questions that will help you. The answers can be found at the end of the article.

Here are the questions:

1. Which institution topped the Nature ranking Index 2020?

CSIR AMIIS TIFR IIS

2. Which university is organising the third edition of Chaitra Bharti Film Festival?

Delhi University Patna University University of Allahabad Gujarat University

3. Who will launch the first-ever Khelo India University Games from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Cuttack?

Kiren Rijiju Naveen Patnaik Amit Shah PM Narendra Modi

4. Where was the celebration of India-Bangladesh Tourism recently held at?

Agartala Lucknow Kolkatta Chennai

5. Who was Lawrence Gordon Tesler, who died on February 16, 2020?

Astronaut Computer scientist Satellite Scientist Engineer

6. Recently which country recently tested the Ra’ad 2 Nuclear-Capable Air-Launched Cruise Missile?

Pakistan India Nepal Sri Lanka

7. Where were the Asian Wrestling Championships held in 2020?

Mumbai New Delhi Kolkatta Uttar Pradesh

8. Which is India’s first single-use plastic-free airport?

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, Patna Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi Chennai International Airport

9. In Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020, which movie received the best film award?

Gully Boy Article 15 Saand ki Aankh Kalank

10. When does the International Mother Language Day is celebrated?

18th February 19th February 20th February 21st February

Answers:

1. CSIR.

2. Gujarat University.

3. PM Narendra Modi.

4. Agartala.

5. Computer Scientist.

6. Pakistan.

7. New Delhi.

8. Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.

9. Gully Boy.

10. February 21

