Important Days In September 2020: Here's A Guide On The Special Dates Of The Month

India is a constitutional republic country that consists of 29 states and Union territories with New Delhi as its capital. In India, there are several festivals, occasions and formal holidays that come from several sects of society. With such diversity in each corner of the country, numerous beliefs, languages, regional rituals and more are observed in every state.

Various ceremonies, occasions and festivals are celebrated in the country with full enthusiasm. Some events and days celebrate the achievements of great personalities or dates that are of international importance. There are many important days in September 2020 that you would want to know about.

Important days in September include many formal events. So, here is an extensive list of important national and international days, events and festivals which will help you improve your GK and also to plan the month properly.

1 September - National Nutrition Week

National Nutrition Week:

National Nutrition Week is conducted every year from September 1 to September 7 to provide knowledge among people about the importance of nutrition for better health.

2 September - Victory over Japan Day, World Coconut Day & Last Day of Onam

Victory over Japan Day:

Japan surrendered aboard the U.S.S Missouri on September 2, 1945, which was anchored in Tokyo Bay after its defeat in World War 2.

World Coconut Day

World Coconut Day helps to create awareness for the importance of this fruit in poverty reduction. This day also honours the formation day of the Asian Pacific Coconut Community (APCC).

22 August - September 2, 2020 - Onam Festival

Onam festival

People across the state Kerala celebrate Onam festival with joy as it is the harvesting festival and marks the homecoming of mythical King Mahabali. The date keeps changing every year as per the Hindu Calendar and this year Onam ends on September 2.

3 September - Skyscraper Day

Skyscraper Day

Skyscraper Day marks the ability of the man to construct an industrial masterpiece. It is celebrated in the memory of William Can Aien on his birthday. William Can Aien is a genius behind the construction of the Chrysler Building which is one of the iconic landmarks in New York City.

5 September - International Day of Charity, Teachers' Day (India) (First Saturday of September)

International Day of Charity

International Day of Charity is celebrated every year to eradicate poverty in all its forms.

Teachers Day

Teachers Day in India celebrates the birth anniversary of India's second President Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. On this occasion, students appreciate and acknowledge the efforts of teachers in shaping their future.

7 September - Brazilian Independence Day

Brazilian Independence Day:

Brazil got its independence from the Portuguese on September 7, 1822. However, in 1889, Brazil accepted to become a republic government and it ended its monarchical system. This is the reason why they celebrate September 7 as its Independence Day.

8th September - International Literacy Day

International Literacy Day

International Literacy Day came into existence to make people aware of the importance of literacy which is amongst the basic human rights.

10 September - World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD)

World Suicide Prevention Day

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is conducted every year to raise awareness and prevent more suicides from happening. This day is established by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and co-sponsored by WHO.

14 September - World First Aid Day & Hindi Diwas

World First Aid Day

World First Aid Day raises awareness about the importance of first aid and how it can save lives in case of an emergency.

Hindi Divas:

On this day, the Constituent Assembly of India had adopted Hindi written in Devanagari script in 1949 as the official language of the Republic of India.

15 September - Engineers Day (India), International Day of Democracy

Engineers Day

Engineers Day is celebrated in India to give a tribute to India's first engineer, Engineer Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

International Day of Democracy

International Day of Democracy provides an opportunity to make people appreciate the importance of democracy and the effective realisation of Human Rights.

16 September - World Ozone Day

World Ozone Day

World Ozone Day: On this day in 1987, the Montreal Protocol was signed. Since 1994, World Ozone Day is celebrated which was established by the United Nations General Assembly to remind the world about the depletion of the Ozone Layer and its dangers.

21 September - International Day of Peace (UN) & World Alzheimer's Day

International Day of Peace

International Day of Peace (UN) is amongst the most special days in September which is observed around the world since September 1982. In 2001, the General Assembly adopted a resolution 55/282, which established September 21 as International Day of Peace of non-violence and cease-fire.

World Alzheimer's Day

World Alzheimer's Day helps in raising awareness among people about the challenges faced by the due to dementia. In 2012, World Alzheimer's Month was launched.

22 September - Rose Day (Welfare of Cancer patients)

Rose Day

Rose Day enables the world to stand for the welfare of cancer patients and helps in creating hope for cancer patients for the availability of its cure. The world celebrates this day in the memory of a 12-year-old Melinda Rose who is a resident of Canada. Melinda was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer and did not give up hope to fight the disease.

26 September - European Day of Languages, World Contraception Day & World Maritime Day (Fourth Saturday of September)

European Day of Languages

European Day of Languages is celebrated annually to increase awareness among the citizens about the significance of language learning and protecting the heritage of the language

World Contraception Day

World Contraception Day is a global campaign to make people aware of the contraceptive methods available and enable young citizens to make mature decisions in terms of sexual and reproductive health.

27 September - World Tourism Day & World Rivers Day (Fourth Sunday of September)

World Tourism Day

World Tourism Day helps in highlighting the importance of tourism to generate employment and build a future for millions of people around the world.

World Rivers Day

World Rivers Day is celebrated every year on last Sunday of September. In 2020, it comes on September 27. This day marks the importance of rivers and encourages people to improve and save water, rivers around the world.

21st September - 27th September - International Week of the Deaf or Deaf Awareness Week

International Week of the Deaf

International Week of the Deaf or Deaf Awareness Week starts on the last week of September and ends on the last Sunday of the month. It is also known as World Day of Deaf. This day draw the attention of the world towards the achievements and challenges faced by the community of the deaf people.

28 September - World Rabies Day

World Rabies Day

World Rabies Day is conducted every year to keep people informed of the prevention regarding rabies. The day also highlights the progress of the world in defeating this horrifying disease.

29 September - World Heart Day

World Heart Day

World Heart Day is observed annually to inform the world about heart-related diseases. It creates awareness about stroke which is the world's leading cause of death.

Dates Special Days in September 2020 September 1 National Nutrition Week September 2 Victory over Japan Day, World Coconut Day & Last Day of Onam Last day of Onam Festival September 3 Skyscraper Day September 5 International Day of Charity, Teachers' Day (India) (First Saturday of September) September 7 Brazilian Independence Day September 8 International Literacy Day September 10 World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) September 14 World First Aid Day & Hindi Diwas September 15 Engineers Day (India), International Day of Democracy September 16 World Ozone Day September 21 International Day of Peace (UN) & World Alzheimer's Day September 22 Rose Day (Melinda Rose) September 26 European Day of Languages, World Contraception Day & World Maritime Day (Fourth Saturday of September) September 27 World Tourism Day & World Rivers Day (Fourth Sunday of September) Last day of the International Week of the Deaf or Deaf Awareness Week September 28 World Rabies Day September 29 World Heart Day

