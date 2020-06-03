Cyclone Nisarga: Category, Speed, Live Tracking App Details And More

India’s west coast is prepared against Cyclone Nisraga, which is expected to make landfall between noon to 3 pm today. The cyclone is a rare occurrence in the Arabian Sea and is arriving at the coast of financial capital after 129 years. Cyclone Nisarga category is severe and has been termed dangerous for the city of Mumbai as per the meteorological department. Read on to know about Cyclone Nisarga category, live tracking details and speed so far.

Cyclone Nisarga Category

The storm in the Arabian Sea has lead to a combination of heavy rains and wind hitting the west coast. Meteorological department has forecasted the speed to be almost 120 km per hour, that is 75 miles an hour in Raigad district’s Alibag coastal line.

In Mumbai, the speed of wind along with rain will be approximately 98 km per hour, that is almost 60 miles per hour. Mumbai has not faced such a cyclone over a hundred years. Three districts along with Mumbai -- Raigad, Thane, and Palghar -- are on high alert ahead of Cyclone Nisarga's landfall.

Cyclone Nisarga speed

There are five categories of cyclones: 1 stands the lowest speed in the scale and 5 is the harshest in the scale, as per the department. The meteorological department has labeled the cyclone as category four. A category four cyclone can have the wind speed between 100 to 165 km per hour, which can be varying when the cyclone makes landfall. The cyclone is considered as a ‘severe’ one as per the Indian Meteorological Department.

Cyclone Nisarga live tracker app details and more

Mumbaikars can track the Cyclone Nisarga live through this application.

Here is a link to the same- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.skymet.mumbairain.

Furthermore, this app will help Mumbaikars with real-time temperatures, rainfall figures, relative humidity, and wind speed for the current and nearby locations to the users. Mumbai Rain app showcases weather data (maximum and minimum temperatures, rainfall figures, relative humidity, and wind speed) for all the major localities in Mumbai. A red alert has been issued alongside the west coast and Section 144 CrPC has been issued in several areas while people have been urged to stay indoors.

