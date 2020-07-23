Delhi HC Instructs DU To Submit Report Of Final Year Mock Tests Scheduled On July 27

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi University (DU) to submit details of the varsity's mock tests which are scheduled to begin from July 27. The mock tests are being held for final year students whose exams could not be held as per schedule due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The court has deferred the matter for further hearing on July 28.

"On the next date, we would like to know how your (DU) mock tests went. Give us the entire data on the mock test, and how many students participated," said a division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice S Prasad.

The directive order was pronounced while the court was hearing a batch of petitions filed in connection with the final year examination of Delhi University. The HC has also observed that the Supreme Court is hearing a petition challenging University Grants Commission's (UGC) decision related to guidelines for conducting the final term examinations.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court agreed to hear within the next two days a plea challenging a UGC circular dated July 6 and seeking the cancellation of final year examination in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi University 2020 mock tests

The mock tests are being held by the Delhi University for final year students to provide them with an insight into the new open book tests which was announced. The question papers that will be provided in the mock test are only indicative and will help the students to practice and get accustomed to the steps required to appear in the actual examination. This type of exam is being considered as a one time measure for the academic session 2019-2020 owing to the pandemic.

The Delhi University will conduct the online open book examinations for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from August 10 to August 31. However, the varsity has maintained that students who are unable to appear in the exams will be allowed another chance. The Delhi University had last month postponed the online open book exams for final-year students, which were scheduled to begin from July 1, by 10 days in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

