High Court Directs DU To Form Special Cell; Issue Digital Certificates & Marksheets

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi University (DU) to consider the option of issuing mark sheets to students digitally or online. As per PTI, the Delhi High Court directed DU on Wednesday that they should consider issuing the mark sheets, certificates, and other documents to the students by making a special interface which will provide all these documents to students online. The Delhi High Court also directed DU to set up a special cell for the queries and issues of students regarding their mark sheets and digital certificates.

DU News

According to PTI, the Delhi High Court mentioned that there is no reason for DU to not adopt technically advanced methods to ensure that students do not face any inconvenience. The Delhi High Court was not happy in this matter getting to court and said students should not be forced to approach courts for getting their mark sheets, transcripts, and degree certificates. They should be issued in the natural course within a reasonable amount of time. Justice Pratibha M Singh asked Joint Director of DU Computer Centre Sanjeev Singh and Dean (Examination) Vinay Gupta to join the court. They have been asked to join to check the feasibility of setting up such special cell that will issue mark sheets, transcripts, degree certificates, and other relevant documents online.

DU Online mark sheets

Delhi high court was hearing a plea by five MBBS graduates. These petitioners graduated with their MBBS degree from Lady Hardinge Medical College. The college is a part of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, DU. The MBBS graduates had to approach the court as they have not received their degree certificates despite having graduating 2 years ago in 2018.

Addressing this problem, Justice Singh said most of the universities and institutions have made alternate arrangements of providing digital certificates, digital mark-sheets, and digital transcripts online with digital signatures and security features. She further told the DU to take a pragmatic approach on this and seriously consider the option of setting up a special cell and provide the digital certificates, mark sheets, transcripts, etc online. The special cell can entertain the requests of students on email for their mark sheets and other such documents.

(with inputs from PTI)