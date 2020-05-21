Delhi University Latest Updates: Exam Question Paper To Be Set By As Per OBE Requirements

With over 11000 coronavirus positive cases in Delhi, the union territory stands as one of the worst affected regions in India. Delhi is under strict lockdown due to the impending coronavirus scare across the union territory. It will continue to be under lockdown as per the Centre’s order. This is a rising concern for the academics and courses across the UT as curriculum and the courses cannot be scheduled.

With uncertainty around the coronavirus scare, several students and teachers are demanding clarity over how the assessments will be done by Delhi University. Read on to know more on Delhi University’s updates about the exams, marking schemes and other details from the university.

Students, teachers oppose Delhi University’s online open book exams

Earlier, Delhi University declared that the exams will be done online following the open book scheme. However, the professors and students are criticising the university and calling the decision a ‘hasty move’ as per reports. A total of 170 professors from Delhi University wrote to the varsity to revoke the exams.

In the letter, the teachers mentioned the time restraints and internet connectivity as two of the major problems for writing the exams. The Delhi University professors suggested that there are probabilities of servers getting stuck or uploading process taking more time than the exam itself. The teachers suggested that students be marked in an average scheme rather than conducting exams hastily. The assessments must be made based on their previous exams as per the professors. The professors suggest that writing an exam should be when the coronavirus situation completely normal.

DU released guideline for preparing open book examination’s question papers

The examination panel has urged teachers to start preparing the question papers for the upcoming exams of Delhi University’s final year students. According to the report, the exams will follow the CBCS (Choice Based Credit System) pattern for the final year students of the university. The total marks that can be obtained remain the same, however, the questions will be changed to suit the OBE format.

Delhi University’s admission dynamic to change

Reports suggest that the number of outstation students taking admission in Delhi University might change. The admission process will be pushed to later phase and the pattern will be followed by private universities as well. Authorities have stated that the university will witness a greater change in a number of enrolment as compared to the previous years. However, on emphasizing on the post corona situation, they said that there will still be social distancing norms set in place.

