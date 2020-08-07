SC Rejects Law Student's Plea For CBI Probe Into Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

On Friday, a Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde dismissed a plea filed by a final year law student seeking a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the plea, it was alleged that Sushant became an eyesore for certain elements of the Hindi film industry. The petitioner claimed that a systematic campaign was carried out against the Chhichhore actor to ensure that his career in the industry was ruined.

At the commencement of the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that the CBI has taken over the probe arising out of the FIR filed at Patna. At the same time, he clarified that the Mumbai case into Sushant Singh Rajput's case had not been transferred to the CBI. When the CJI received a confirmation from Mehta about the registration of an FIR by the CBI, he noted that the present petition had become infructuous.

Supreme Court dismisses a law student's PIL seeking CBI or NIA probe in #SushantSinghRajput's death.



"Who are you? You are a total stranger unnecessarily interfering in the case. Victim's father is pursuing the case. We are dismissing your petition," Chief Justice of India said. — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

However, the advocate for the petitioner argued that unlike the Bihar government, the Maharashtra government does not want the CBI to probe the case. Thereafter, the CJI questioned the locus standi of the petitioner, pointing out that the Dil Bechara actor's father was already pursuing the case. Observing that the law student was a "total stranger" who was unnecessarily interfering in the case, the bench rejected the petition.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

On June 14, the 34-year-old actor was allegedly found hanging from his ceiling at his Bandra residence. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. On Monday, the Mumbai Police responded to KK Singh's claim that Bandra Police was alerted about the danger to Sushant's life. While acknowledging that Sushant's brother-in-law OP Singh had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter, the Mumbai Police stated that no formal complaint was lodged. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR on Thursday. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused.

