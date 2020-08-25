After Mamata, DMK's Stalin Writes To Centre Seeking Postponement Of NEET, JEE Examination

On Tuesday, DMK President MK Stalin urged Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal stating that the Joint Entrance Examination and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test should be postponed until the spread of COVID-19 was brought under control. Besides COVID-19, which has wreaked havoc on the nation, many parts of the country were yet to recover from the recent floods that have ravaged people''s livelihoods, he said in a letter to Pokhriyal. He also said that students and parents are under enormous mental stress, adding that considering the current restrictions on public transportation, the allotted exam centres are not uniformly accessible to all aspirants.

"It will not be possible for students belonging to rural areas and less-privileged sections to reach the exam centres. They will be put under a great disadvantage against their affluent counterparts." While around 25 lakh students are expected to sit for this years NEET and JEE, the National Testing Agency has made it mandatory for the students to give an undertaking that they "are neither COVID-19 positive nor have any symptoms for the same."

However, in light of the fact that most of the infected population in India remains asymptomatic, demanding self declaration from the students does not seem to be effective in any possible way, the Dravidian party chief argued. If those appearing for the exams contracted the virus, there are "high possibilities of another wave of infections" across the country. "No decision shall be made in haste putting the lives of students at stake. The government shall act, keeping the well-being and future of students in mind. In the light of the severe difficulties, I sincerely request you to postpone the JEE, NEET exams until COVID-19 is brought under control," he urged

Our students' safety and wellbeing should be the only priority for the government.



Centre's stance on exams

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already released admit cards for the JEE (Main) and will soon the NEET exam will be released shortly. The NTA has also detailed guidelines for aspirants appearing for the exam amid COVID - staggered time slots, temperature scans, separate isolation rooms for students displaying COVID-19 symptoms. While NTA has stated there will be no body frisking, candidates are allowed to only carry a mask, gloves, transparent water bottle, 50 ml hand sanitizer and exam related documents. Elaborate arrangements have been made to sanitise the centres before and after the conduct of the examinations, give fresh masks and (on demand) hand gloves in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court's order stated, “We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April 2020. In our opinion, though there is a pandemic situation, ultimately life has to go and the career of the students cannot be put on peril for the long and full academic year cannot be wasted,” which has been quoted by NTA in their decision.

Why are students, activists, politicians seeking postponement?

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, floods in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, constricted travel amid lockdown in various states, students have sought to postpone the exams. Several activists have highlighted the undue stress thrust on students amid the pandemic to appear for exams while Universities and schools remain shut as ordered by the Centre. Apart from entrance exams like NEET and JEE, states like Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi have opposed the Centre's order to conduct Final Year exams by September. These governments have informed the Supreme Court that it will be unable to conduct these exams amid the ongoing pandemic. With the Centre's push to conduct NEET/JEE Mains, these governments are now mulling as to how they will prepare to conduct these exams.

