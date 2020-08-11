DU 2020: 35,000 Students Appear For DU Open Book Exam; Many Face Glitches In Tests

The University of Delhi started online DU open book exam for final year undergraduate students on Monday. However, various candidates complained about the technical glitches amid DU 2020 exam. They were also uncertain if they would manage to upload their answer sheets. The DU open book exam started at 7:30 am and took place in three shifts. Here are other updates about the DU 2020 exam that you must know. Read on:

DU OBE news: Students face glitches in DU 2020 exams

According to reports, around 35,000 students from undergraduate and postgraduate courses appeared for the DU open book exam. They began from 7:30 am and happened in three shifts from 7:30- 11:30 am, 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, and from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm. DU 2020 final-years exams would conclude on August 31, 2020. As per the updated exercise, the candidates had to download the online question paper from the official website and write their answers within three hours of starting the exam. Among them, one hour was for students to upload and scan the answer sheets. But numerous students complained about glitches in DU open book exam.

DU open book exam problems

The university reportedly opted for DU open book exam as a one-time measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many students faced technical glitches and were unsure if their answer sheets could be uploaded. So, many candidates expressed their concerns.

University of Delhi news: Student found two question papers

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a student of the School of Open Learning, Zubair Khan opened up about his Hindi exam. The candidate revealed that when he opened the portal to download his question paper, he found two uploads. They consisted of Hindi and another sheet, which was to take place on August 13, 2020. Zubair Khan reportedly sent emails to SOL but did not get any response. The student added that when he consulted a professor, he advised him to attempt the paper scheduled for that day.

DU OBE news: Student could not upload sheets

Meanwhile, another student, Deepak Gupta, revealed how he faced issues while uploading answer sheet before the scheduled time. The candidate reportedly recalled that he was free by 11:28 after creating the PDF filed but could not upload them. Gupta added that he mailed the same to the designated ID but was unsure about its acceptance.

On the other hand, a Miranda House professor Abha Dev Habib shared her concern and said that most of the students in her class did not receive a confirmation mail after uploading their answer sheets. Moreover, when the candidates emailed to the university’s website, they got an auto-generated response. Similarly, a professor at Rajdhani college spoke about the problem while uploading the answer papers, which happened post the scheduled time.

University of Delhi news: Teachers might face issues

Pankaj Garg also mentioned that teachers might face problems while evaluating the answer sheets. It would be a possibility as swapping of pages during the scanning process could disturb the sequence. So, teachers would have to be careful while collecting the sheets.



