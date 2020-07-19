DUET 2020: NTA to Conduct Entrance Test For DU Admissions From September 4

After an Admission committee meeting on July 18, Delhi University has decided to conduct the entrance tests (DUET 2020) from September 4 to September 12. An online meeting for the standing committee of the academic council will be held on July 20 to discuss other details related to DUET 2020, which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

NTA conducts the entrance tests for undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD programmes of Delhi University. DUET 2020 Entrance is applicable for several undergraduate courses including BBA Financial Investment Analysis; BSc in Physical Education, Health Education, and Sports; BA (H) Multimedia and Mass Communication; BTech Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations, and others.

DUET DUET 2020 Entrance is required for several postgraduate courses including MA Journalism, MSc Mathematics Education, MA Buddhist Studies, MA Linguistics, MEd, MSc Bio-Physics, MTech Microwave Electronics, Master of operational Research, MSc Forensic Science, MA Russian, MA Japanese, and MA Social Work among others.

Read: Union Minister Seeks Postponement Of Kerala Entrance Examinations

Registration period extended

Delhi University started its registration process on June 20 and the last date to apply was to end on July 4 but has been extended till July 31. Applicants need to visit the official website du.ac.in to register for the entrance test for the desired programmes. The DUET 2020 application fee for various courses is Rs 750 for general category students and Rs 300 for reserved category. The registration fees for merit-based courses is Rs350 for general category students and Rs 100 for reserved category students in a merit-based category.

The examination, aimed at testing candidates’ aptitude, will last for two hours with maximum marks of 100. It will a LAN-based online test and will have multiple-choice questions. Four marks will be rewarded for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. In the university, most of the courses take in the new batch with a combination of Class 12th marks or the merit list quota. However, some courses still require the entrance test as a qualification.

Read: CBSE 12th Result: Farmer's Son Who Got Full Scholarship At Cornell University Scores 98%

(Image: PTI)