DU SOL Result 2020: Results Declared For CBCS BA, BCom Exams At The Official Website

Delhi University School of Open Learning, which is popularly known as DU SOL, recently declared the Undergraduate exam results for BA honours (English, Political Science), BCom Honours, as well as the BA and BCom results for the second-semester exams as well. Candidates can thus visit the official website at sol.du.ac.in to check their results. Since the exams for the same had been cancelled earlier, the results were released based on the internal marks of the students that they obtained during the submission of their assignments. Read on to see the steps to download DU SOL BA result 2020 and DU SOL BCOM result 2020.

How To Check DU SOL Result 2020?

Candidates who were registered under the UG courses of Delhi University under School of Open learning can now check their results depending on their subject. The results are available for B.A. ENG. HONS CBCS PART I SEMESTER II, BA Political Science Hons CBCS Part I semester II, BA program CBCS part I semester II, BCOM CBCS PART I semester II, as well as B. Com Hons CBCS Part I semester II exam.

Visit the official website of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in.

Click on the latest link available on the notification section.

The DU SOL result page will open where one can see the various courses for which the results are declared.

Select the course and view the PDF to check for your results using your name or roll number.

Download the PDF for future reference.

Direct link to check DU SOL 2020 results- Click here

This is how the DU SOL result page looks like when visited from the official website, on clicking the desired course, one can access the results.

Image courtesy: DU SOL website

The Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) had announced about the cancellation of the exams under the School of open learning (SOL) a few months ago. The exams were cancelled amid COVID-19 scare. The DU SOL exams were earlier scheduled to take place on July 17, 2020. The news came after the MHRD department decided to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education and other crucial exams during the same time. DU SOL authorities then decided to judge the students on the basis of their internals.

