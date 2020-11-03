UPSC CDS 2 2019 Result Announced By The Commission On Upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) of India has finally declared the result of UPSC CDS 2 2019 result. According to the UPSC official website, a total of 241 candidates have qualified for the exam. The CDS 2 2019 result’s merit list has been released and marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results. Candidates must note that the final result will only be available for 30 days. Read on to know more about the UPSC CDS 2 2019 result.

UPSC CDS 2 2019 Result

According to the UPSC CDS notification, the result also includes names of candidates who were recommended earlier for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (pre-flying) training course(s). However, the results of the medical exam have not been taken into account while preparing the merit list. The notification has also clearly stated that the candidature of all the candidates is provisional. The army headquarter will be verifying the date of birth and educational qualification of these candidates.

How to check the UPSC CDS 2019 result?

Candidates must first visit the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in.

An activated result link will be available on the website.

Once the candidate clicks on the link, a PDF will open and they can check their roll number.

UPSC CDS Result Updates

Candidates must note that everyone who is selected through the recruitment process will be trained to serve in the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air force Academy (AFA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), and Officer’s Training Academy (OTA). A candidate’s profile will be scrutinised and analysed before assigning them to either of the Academies. If the candidates have any doubts they can directly connect with UPSC officials. Candidates can connect with them on working days between 10 AM to 5 PM, in person or over Telephone No. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, and 011-23098543.

UPSC: About the commission

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is India's premier central recruiting agency. According to its official website, the commission is responsible for appointments to and examinations for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. The agency's charter is granted by Part XIV of the Constitution of India and is mandated by the Constitution for appointments to the services of the Union and All India Services. The central government is required to consult the commission in matters relating to the appointment, transfer, promotion and disciplinary matters.

