MSBTE Result 2020 Is Out Now! Candidates Can Check Final Year Results At Msbte.org.in

Maharashtra State Board of Techincal education i.e. MSBTE has now declared the MSBTE summer exam results. Candidates who had appeared for the final semester exams aka final year exams can now check their results from the official website. Candidates can visit msbte.org.in to check their final year results. Read on to check the steps to download the MSBTE Result 2020.

ALSO READ| UPSC CDS 2 2019 Result Announced By The Commission On Upsc.gov.in

Steps to check MSBTE final year result 2020

The diploma exams were conducted by the Maharashtra state board in October itself. Candidates can log in to the MSBTE official website using the login ID and password. Candidates must remember their enrolment number or seat number to check their results.

Visit the official website of MSBTE at msbte.org.in

Click on the link stating "Click here to see Summer 2020 Result". Candidates in their final semester or final year and have backlog subjects can also view their results through this link.

Log in with your enrol number or seat number

Click on Submit

Download the MSBTE Result 2020 and save it for your future reference.

ALSO READ| HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Results Announced On Hpbose.org

MSBTE 2020 news and updates

MSBTE final year summer result 2020 was conducted in October this year. Candidates who are in the final year or in their final semester can now check their results for the summer 2020 exam as the links for the same has been activated since today, November 3rd. MSBTE is an educational body responsible for conducting exams for diploma courses. The winter semester exams are conducted in November or December and the summer semester exams are conducted in March or April. However this year, the summer semester exams were held much later in October, a while ago.

Earlier the MSBTE had revealed a new notification regarding the industrial training schedule and assessments details on the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. MSBTE had released the guidelines for students left with their March 2020 training. It mentioned that the industrial training will take place with the help of online, engaging ongoing projects, clubbing of assignments with reducing the duration. The notification urged all the affiliated students and institutions to follow the necessary social distancing norms during the pandemic.

ALSO READ| MSBTE Time Table: MSBTE Summer 2020 Exam Date, Time Table And Other Updates

ALSO READ| MSBTE Training For Fourth Semesters To Follow Online Mode And More Details