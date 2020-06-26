DU SOL Admit Card Available To Download For Affiliated Students And More Details

Delhi University School of Open Learning, which is popularly known as DU SOL,annd has recently announced that the affiliated students can download the admit cards for the final year exams from its official website. The link for the website is https://sol.du.ac.in/. Affiliated students are urged to get the admit card at the earliest as per the guidelines set by the institution.

DU SOL Admit card details

The admit cards are for the Open Book Exams or OBE which is being held for the final year students of the university as well as for students under DU SOL. Delhi University has created assignment based evaluations for the SOL students as well. OBE move by DU comes after the spike in the coronavirus cases in the country. After increasing uncertainties around the conducting of exams, the university made a final call to conduct the open book tests. As of June 26, 2020, Delhi University is waiting for a green flag from the University Grants Commission to conduct the OBE. According to DU SOL, the examinations will begin from July 1, 2020. The undergraduate examinations will continue until July 18 and for postgraduate, the examinations will continue until July 27.

Important things to notice before exams

To download the admit card, students will have to use their roll number, date of birth, and name of the candidate. Once logged in to the website, students will have to use their login ID and password to enter. Then click on Admit Cards following by entering the above-mentioned details. Once the admit card is shown, students are urged to check details once again, for spelling errors, date of birth changes and more. If there is any error, students must contact the controller of examinations. This is to avoid any last-minute hassle while logging for the OBE.

Delhi University urges students to prepare ahead of time

Delhi University has released an official PDF with all details regarding the format of Open Book Exams. DU has guided students on how to prepare for the online tests. The DU SOL students will have to follow similar exam preparedness before the exams.

