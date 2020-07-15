CBSE 12th Result: Farmer's Son Who Got Full Scholarship At Cornell University Scores 98%

In another story of perseverance and success, the son of a small farmer from Uttar Pradesh has reportedly secured a 100 per cent scholarship from an Ivy League university in the US. Anurag Tiwari, who hails from a village Sarasan, left everybody flabbergasted after he got a call from New York’s Cornell University in 2019. Adding another feather to his cap recently, the prodigy scored 98.2 per cent in his class 12th exams, whose results were recently announced by CBSE.

Tiwari, whose father Kamlapati is a marginal former and mother Sangeeta is a housewife, studied in a primary school in his village Sarasan till fifth grade. According to reports, his village Sarasan did not even have electricity until 2016. In grade six, he cleared the entrance for Vidya Gyan in Sitapur, rural leadership academy and joined it.

According to reports, in class 11th, he started to prepare for SAT & scored 1370 marks out of 1600. Following which, he applied to Cornell University as ‘Early Decision Applicant’ & got the call in December 2019. In all these processes, his school teachers helped him in preparing the projects & drafting the essays. According to reports, his essays were edited in Delhi by senior counsellors who also helped Tiwari choose the colleges.

To study Maths further

Opposing his family’s decision, Tiwari chose Humanities as his career path. In class 12th, he scored a perfect 100 in Economics & History, 99 & 97 in Political Science & English respective and 95 in mathematics. As per reports, he revealed that he would now study Economics and Mathematics at Cornell.

Tiwari, who finds inspiration in former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, credited his success to his parents and elder sisters who always wanted him to get a world-class education. He is now eagerly waiting for classes to start at Cornell, which has moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

