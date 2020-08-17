Education Min Eyes NEP-entailed Meals & Community Involvement To Ensure Children's Health

Union Cabinet Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday spoke about another major change in the education system via the National Education Policy (NEP) stating how children’s health will be addressed through healthy meals and the introduction of community involvement into the schooling system. The Union Minister through an infographic revealed that the mental and physical well being of the students will be prioritised via reforms like introducing counsellors/social workers in the school complex, reducing the weight of school bags, regular health check-ups, and inclusive and caring culture at school.

#NEP2020



Children’s health will be addressed through healthy meals & the introduction of well-trained social workers/counsellors/community involvement into the schooling system.#NEPTransformingIndia pic.twitter.com/oS7aUCoXTC — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 17, 2020

The National Education Policy

On July 29, the Centre unveiled reforms in the school education and higher education sector as a part of the new National Education Policy, devised after a gap of 34 years. This includes a new curriculum for early childhood care education, focus on literacy and numeracy and Gender Inclusion Fund.

Essentially, the 10+2 system has been divided into the 5+3+3+4 format. This implies 5 years of foundation stage- three years of primary school and Classes 1 and 2, two years of the preparatory stage- from Classes 3 to 5, the middle stage comprising Classes 6 to 8 and 4 years of the secondary stage- Classes 9-12. The schools shall not have a rigid separation between arts and sciences, curricular and extra-curricular, and vocational and academic education.

Emphasis on practice learning: PM Modi

Delivering the inaugural address at the 'Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP', PM Modi said that there is no lack of information and content in the current generation. But it is crucial is to know which information should be gained and what should be learnt. Therefore, NEP 2020 emphasizes on practical learning more than root learning, he said.

Presenting a holistic view of education, the Prime Minister said that this method of education would increase the student’ urge to learn and also improve their class-participation.

