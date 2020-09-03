NEET-JEE Row: Subramanian Swamy Demands Statewise Percentage of Students Taking Exam

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main for admission to engineering colleges began on Tuesday amid strict precautions and social distancing measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam will continue till September 6 while NEET 2020 will be held on September 13. The decision to go ahead with the exams came amid a call from numerous sections to defer the exam.

'Thereafter PM must make a call'

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday demanded that the Ministry of Education must officially publish the statewide percentage of students who took the JEE exam. Swamy, who was against the exams being held now, said it will help in administer the NEET exams scheduled. Citing the reason for his demand, Dr Swamy said, "This demand is because the Ministry publicised the % who downloaded the admission entry pass. Thereafter PM must take a call." This comes after it emerged that a large section of students had refrained from taking the exam despite having registered for it.

Ministry of Education must officially publish by States the % of students who took the JEE exam, which exam is simpler to administer than next week NEET. This demand is because the Ministry publicised the % who down loaded the admission entry pass. Thereafter PM must take a call — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 3, 2020

'Students want the exams to be held'

Last week, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that over 17 lakh candidates have already downloaded their admit cards for JEE and NEET, and this shows that the students want the exams to be conducted at any cost.

"National Testing Agency (NTA) officials told me that over seven lakh candidates have downloaded the JEE-Main admit cards while over 10 lakh aspirants have downloaded the NEET admit cards. This shows that the students want the exams to be held at any cost," Pokhriyal said.

"We have received emails from students and parents who are in favour of holding the exams, as they have been preparing for the exams for at least two to three years. The Supreme Court too opined that a full academic year cannot be wasted. After two deferments, the exam dates have been finalised," he added.

Safety measures taken by the NTA

Increasing the number of examination centres from 570 to 660, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken for safely conducting the crucial exam.

"Hand sanitisers are being made available at the entrance of the examination centre and inside the exam hall at all times. The usual process of checking the admit cards of candidates has been replaced with barcode readers, which have been made available to the examination centre authorities," said an NTA official.

There has been a growing chorus for postponing the exams amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams amid a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases, saying a "precious year" of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on.

