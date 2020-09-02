Richa Chadha Calls For NEET Postponement, Says 'receiving Troubling DMs From Students'

After actor Sonu Sood’s call to postpone or cancel the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), actress Richa Chadha echoed similar sentiments on social media. Voicing her support, the actress shared a post on Twitter where she mourned the loss of a student in Tamil Nadu. The actress expressed her shock over the tragic incident and urged the government to postpone the exams for better stability of students’ minds.

Richa Chadha stands in support for postponing NEET/ JEE exams

The Fukrey actress further wrote that the students are currently under great pressure which is making it difficult for them to appear for the exams and score well. She concluded the post and wrote that one has to be able to receive an education. Richa Chadha also wrote that she is receiving messages from various students who are having suicidal thoughts.

This is so tragic! 💔poor baby, how devastated her family must be! Please postpone the exams🙏🏽The students are under enormous pressure. One has to be ALIVE to be educated. Receiving troubling DMs from other students that are having suicidal thoughts. #postponeNEET please! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/bvfgdyjtLE — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 2, 2020

Earlier, Sonu Sood had shared a post on Twitter where he urged the government to think about their decision of conducting the exams. The Dabangg actor wrote that this is not just the exams of the students, but an "examination of the government" too. Further, the actor urged the concerned authorities to rethink their decision as he feels that the government can excel by postponing the JEE and NEET examination for 60 days. At last, the actor explained that during this time period, the students can prepare hard for the examination and can score well. Apart from this, the actor shared another post on the micro-blogging site while elucidating upon the fact that it’s the youth of any country that shapes the future of that nation.

This is not an examination only for students.

It’s an examination for the Government too.

Govt. has an opportunity to excel by postponing #JEE_NEET for 60 days.

Make it happen and bring those smiles back.

Students & Govt. can prepare in this time window. #PostponeJEE_NEET — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges have already begun on September 1 amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic even as the chorus continued to grow for postponement of the crucial exam which has already been deferred twice. Scenes outside exam centers across the country reflected the 'new normal' amid the pandemic: staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gates, distribution of masks, and students queuing up with safe social distance among them.

(With inputs from PTI)

