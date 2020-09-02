NEET, JEE Exams: Railways To Run 5 Pairs Of Special Trains In UP To Facilitate Students

On Wednesday, Indian Railways to run 5 pairs of special trains in Uttar Pradesh to facilitate the students appearing in JEE Mains, NEET, NDA and other examinations to the centre. This announcement comes two days after Railways permitted NEET and JEE candidates to avail special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days.

Announcing the decision on Twitter, Piyush Goyal hailed PM Modi's vision and further provided details of the trains.

Earlier, Mumbai's Western and Central Railways on Monday, announced that candidates will be allowed to use special train services to with companions (parents/guardians) on exam days to travel to their respective exam centres. Moreover, station and security officials at stations have been instructed suitably to allow the students on the exam days, after checking their admit cards. Additionally, booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for convenience.

READ: 'To all students taking JEE & later NEET...': Read Subramanian Swamy's words of wisdom

READ: Rahul Gandhi hits out at govt for ignoring demand for NEET-JEE postponement, delay in SSC results

NEET-JEE exams: 20 lakh students register

While the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam, JEE-Main, is planned from September 1 to 6. Several parties including state CMs have raised concerns and opposed the Centre's move to proceed with these exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic questioning the safety of students.

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for the NEET. Increasing the number of examination centres, alternative seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency will take for safely conducting the NEET and JEE exams next month. In addition, state governments have also ramped up efforts to assist the students with necessary measures like transportation, security.

READ: JEE-NEET exams: West Bengal govt makes special transport arrangements for students

READ: Rlys to run 20 pairs of special trains from Sept 2- 15 for JEE, NEET, NDA exam candidates in Bihar