Education Min Pokhriyal Reviews Preparation Of Curriculum Framework, Implementation Of NEP

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday held a meeting to discuss preparations for the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which was approved by the union cabinet last month.

The meeting was attended by Director of National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) Hrushikesh Senapaty and Secretary of Department of School Education and Literacy Anita Karwal.

In line with the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, held a review meeting with the Director of @ncert Shri @hk_senapaty ji and Secretary of DoSEL, Smt. Anita Karwal ji today.

The Education Minister said, the establishment of RIE (Regional Institute of Education) at Nellore, annual report and audited accounts of NCERT for 2018-19 were also discussed at the meeting.

Other points discussed in the meeting include researches being funded by the NCERT's Programme Advisory Committee and printing, distribution of textbooks. Following the announcement of NEP, it is expected that NCERT will soon start working on the NCF which will equip children with 21st-century skills.

The National Education Policy

On July 29, the Centre unveiled reforms in the school education and higher education sector as a part of the new National Education Policy, devised after a gap of 34 years. This includes a new curriculum for early childhood care education, focus on literacy and numeracy and Gender Inclusion Fund.

Essentially, the 10+2 system has been divided into the 5+3+3+4 format. This implies 5 years of foundation stage- three years of primary school and Classes 1 and 2, two years of the preparatory stage- from Classes 3 to 5, the middle stage comprising Classes 6 to 8 and 4 years of the secondary stage- Classes 9-12. The schools shall not have a rigid separation between arts and sciences, curricular and extra-curricular, and vocational and academic education.

