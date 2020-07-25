FCRI Student Receives Scholarship, Fee Waiver Worth Rs 50 Lakh In Auburn University

A final year student of the first batch of Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) in Telangana has reportedly received a scholarship and tuition fee waiver worth Rs 50 lakh in a bid to pursue her further studies at a US-based university. According to ANI, Suharsha Baskarla, who is a student of BSc Forestry, has got admission to the master of Science Programme in School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences at Auburn University, Alabama, US.

The Girls of Forest College & Research Institute, Hyd makes it to School of Forestry and Wildlife Biology for Post Graduate studies in Auburn University.



One more student from FCRI got admission in to Prestigious Auburn. @TelanganaCMO@KTRTRS @MPsantoshtrs @ErikSolheim pic.twitter.com/9sU0pcxgFi — TelanganaKu Harithaharam (@HarithaHaram) July 24, 2020

READ: RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board 10th Result Likely To Be Declared On July 27

While speaking to ANI, Baskarla said, “Pursuing higher studies abroad has always been my dream and FCRI gave me an opportunity to move towards my goal. Despite challenges during the lockdown, I applied and finally after a long wait for three months, I made it to the Master's program at Auburn University”.

She further added, “I will use the knowledge, skills and expertise I gain during my time at Auburn University to contribute to the forest community”.

READ: Maharashtra University Exams 2020: UGC Says State Govt Has No Power To Cancel Exams

As per reports, as the FCRI has entered into the Memorandum of Understanding with Auburn University, the study programme abroad all be without tuition fee for two years for Baskarla. Apart from the waiver if $15,000 annual tuition fee, the FCRI student has also been offered a scholarship of $1,500 per month for two years.

Another FCRI student gets admission to Auburn University

While Baskarla reportedly said that she wants to be a researcher in the field of wood science and programme, she is not the only one to get admission in the US-based university. Previously Surya Deepika, another student from FCRI, got the admission into the Masters of Science programmes with forest genetics specialisation in Auburn University.

READ: AICTE Derecognises 3 PG Programmes By MDI-Gurgaon For Violating Course Duration Norms

With students getting admission in foreign universities, the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) reportedly sanctioned centre for writing postgraduate entrance exam at Hyderabad this year for the first time ever. As per reports, there are nearly 20 students among the first batch of FCRI who are also undergoing civil services coaching on day to day basis under the guidance of A Narasimha Reddy DCF and are waiting for the UPSC civil services examination dates.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: IISc Bangalore Appoints Professor Govind Rangarajan As New Director, Know More About Him