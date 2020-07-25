IISc Bangalore Appoints Professor Govind Rangarajan As New Director, Know More About Him

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru is all set to get a director after the appointment of Professor Govindam Rangarajan. Rangarajan has replaced Professor Anurag Kumar who is scheduled to superannuate from his service on July 31. Extending his support for the new director on the institute's official website, Professor Kumar said, “I congratulate Prof. Govindan Rangarajan on being appointed as the next Director of IISc, and wish him all success in taking this unique institution to the next level”.

“The institute’s Governing Council has appointed Rangarajan as the next Director from August 1 after the consent of President Ram Nath Kovind as the Visitor,” IISc said in the official statement.

Who is professor Rangarajan ?

Govindam Rangarajan is a graduate from Birla Institute of Technology and Science(BITS) Pilani and possesses a doctoral degree from University of Maryland, US. In addition to being made a Knight of the Order of Palms, he has also been worked for Lawrence Berkely national laboratory.

He currently chairs the interdisciplinary research in the institute, comprising of 10 departments of centres. The 56-year-old professor has previously served as the chairperson of the Department of Mathematics and international relations cell. In a statement published on the website, he said that it was an honour and privilege to be appointed at that position.

“It is an honour and privilege for me to be appointed as the next Director of IISs. The Institute has a glorious 111-year-old legacy of impactful contributions to science and engineering. I will strive to uphold this tradition and take the Institute to even greater heights in the coming years,” he said.

