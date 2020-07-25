RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board 10th Result Likely To Be Declared On July 27

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) is most likely to announce the Class 10 results on Monday (July 27, 2020). The board exams were conducted in March 2020 but RBSE was forced to postpone it midway due to the global pandemic. The exams for the remaining subjects were later conducted in June 2020, by following proper social distancing rules and guidelines.
A senior board official while talking to a leading news daily last week, informed that the result can be expected ‘any day next week’. He said that the result preparation process is at its last stage, and the students can expect their RBSE 10th result 2020 any day now. The results will be declared before Friday, July 31, 2020, for sure.
Around 11 lakh students had appeared in the RBSE class 10 exams last year (2019) and the RBSE board had recorded 79.85% passing percentage. Mainly, the girls had outperformed the boys, securing a pass percentage of 80.35%. The passing percentage of boys was recorded at 79.45%
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education declared the results of class 12, Arts streams on July 21. A total of 5,80,725 students had registered for RBSE exams in Arts stream, out of which 5,26,726 passed, registering a pass percentage of 90.70%. Maintaining the trend of most of the other state boards, girls outshined boys in Rajasthan Board as well with a margin of 4.65 per cent.
While the pass percentage of boys stood at 88.45 per cent, the girls were at 93.10 per cent. The RBSE board had announced the results for Science at 04:00 pm on July 8, 2020. After that, RBSE 12th result was announced for commerce on July 13, 2020, at 11:15 am. The results were declared on the official website of the board.
