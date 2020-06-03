Forest Recruitment 2020: Eligibility, New Openings, Last Dates And More Updates

Authorities have announced several openings in the state forest departments across the country. These recruitments are happening in a state-wise selection method. Anyone who wants to apply must be a citizen of India, with all the required degrees and education qualifications. Read on to know the latest updates in state-wise forest recruitment, application details, and more. Applicants must log in to the offcial website to check the latest developments about forest recruitment 2020.

Also Read | Odisha To Set Up Wildlife Veterinary Hospital In Chandaka Forest To Protect Elephants

Forest recruitment 2020 in Assam

The state of Assam has announced openings in the Forest Services. The starting date for filling the form for the same is June 1, 2020. The closing date for filling the form is June 25, 2020. Interested candidates must be above eighteen years of age and will have to clear two rounds of written and practical exams respectively. The available posts to be filled are Forest Guard, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade 3, Mahout, Driver, Forester, and Carpenter.

Also Read | Forest Recruitment 2020: Read On To Know About All-India Recruitment For Forest Services

Forest recruitment in Karnataka

Forest recruitment in Karnataka has begun. However, the authorities have pushed the payment of fees by a month giving candidates enough time to fill the forms. The last date for filling the form is June 15, 2020 while June 17 is the last date to pay the exam fee. The Karnataka forest department is looking to hire forest officers for Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi. There are over 339 Forest Guard opening across the state.

Also Read | Odisha: Rare Trionychidae Turtle Rescued By Forest Department

Forest Recruitment in Kerala

Kerala forest research institute is looking into hiring an Associate Researcher. The qualification required for the same is Masters in a corresponding course. The candidate must be below 36 years of age.

Forest recruitment 2020 in Maharashtra

Maharashtra State Forest Department is looking into hiring Senior Biodiversity candidate for Nagpur divison. The other two vacancies in the state are Biodiversity Project Assistant and Junior Biodiversity Assistant. All candidates must meet the required criteria for the job. The selection will be done with the help of a two-round written exam and practical exam pattern. The selected candidate will also have to pass a personal interview which is the third and the final stage for the hiring.

Also Read | Locusts Enter Chhattisgarh Forest Area From Madhya Pradesh