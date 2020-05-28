Forest Recruitment 2020: Read On To Know About All-India Recruitment For Forest Services

Indian Forest Services hire through several competitive exams and Forest recruitment 2020 is aimed to find the best candidates to fill the vacant posts across the country. To prepare for the post, the Indian Forest Services have laid out syllabus and exam pattern that interested candidates can follow up on. The exam is purely merit-based. Both, Male and female candidates can apply if they meet the minimum education requirements.

According to the official website of Indian Forest Services, the division was established to protect the natural interests and prevention of exploitation of natural lands. The website states that the main mandate of the service is the implementation of the National Forest Policy which envisages scientific management of forests and to exploit them on a sustained basis for primary timber products, among other things. "Since 1935 the management of the forests remained in the hands of the Provincial Governments and even today the Forest Departments are managing the forests of the country under the respective State governments,” the site details.

Forest recruitment 2020 updates for all applicants

The Himalayan Forest Research Institute is hiring for several posts. There are five vacancies for the post of Forest Guard and eligibility for which is 12th standard. The last date for filling the form is June 15, 2020.

For the post of Technical Assistant, there is one vacancy in the Himalayan Forest Research Institute. The minimum qualification for the post is Bachelor in Science. The last date for filling the form is also June 15, 2020.

In Himachal Forest Research Institute there are two vacancies for Multi-Tasking staff. The minimum qualification for the course is 10th standard. The last date for filling the form is June 15, 2020.

There are 339 vacancies for the post of Forest Guard in Karnataka Forest Services. The minimal qualification is 12th and 10th standard. The last date for filling the form is June 15, 2020. Interested candidates should fill the required details before the dates.

Important things to note before Forest recruitment this year

There will be a physical test as well as a written test to shortlist the best candidates for the post. The candidates will have to fill the form online and also complete the documentation beforehand. The authorities will not be accepting any late forms after the due date. After the two rounds, the candidates will also undergo a personal interview which will be conducted by the authorities.

