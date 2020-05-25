Assam Police Recruitment 2020: How To Register For Forest Department Recruitment

The State Level Police Recruitment Board of Assam is now accepting new applications for various forest department posts. Interested candidates may apply for forester, forest guard, stenographer, surveyor, mahout, carpenter and driver post for the forest department of Assam. The State Level Police Recruitment Board just started the application process on May 25, 2020.

Assam Police Recruitment 2020 for forest department posts

The State Level Police Recruitment Board of Assam has now started the application process for the forest department. New applications will only be accepted from May 25, 2020, to June 25, 2020. Candidates can apply for any post on the official State level Police Recruitment Board website, https://www.slprbassam.in/. All updates about the upcoming recruitment process will be shared on the official website.

The website has also provided a detailed list of requirements that need to be fulfilled in order for a candidate to be considered for the post. In total, there are a total of 1,081 post vacancies that need to be filled for the forest department of Assam. According to the State Level Police Recruitment Board of Assam, 144 vacancies are for the forester-I post, 11 vacancies for stenographer (Grade-III), 812 for forest guard, 35 for surveyor, 28 for mahout, one for carpenter and 50 vacancies for the post of driver.

The posts also have an age limit that needs to be met by candidates. Those who want to apply for the post of forester or stenographer have to be between the age of 21 and 38. For all other posts, the maximum age is 38 while the minimum age is only 18.

However, there is also an age relaxation policy for those from SC, ST, or OBC. For all candidates from SC, ST (H) and ST (P) categories, the age relaxation will be around five years. Meanwhile, for OBC or MOBC candidates, the age relaxation will be three years only. To apply for any forest department posts, candidates need to go to the official website.

They must then click Apply Here link, which will take them to another page where they can enter their details. Once all the required details have been filled up, a login ID will be created for the candidate. Candidates then need to fill a form and upload all the required documents onto the website.

