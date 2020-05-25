Uttarakhand Forest Dept Shares Report On Plant Species Conservation; Over 1,000 Conserved

The research wing of the Uttarakhand Forest Department on Sunday released a report on the successful conservation of plant species program in the state. According to an official release by the department, around 1,145 plant species including many endangered, rare, threatened and endemic species of trees, herbs, shrubs, bamboo, cane, orchids, ferns, grass have been conserved.

Further, the species include Brahmakamal, Chandan, Ashwagandha, Sanjeevani, Chitrak, Brahmin, Bhojpatra, Badri, tulsi, Tejpaat, Kumaon palm, Satavari, Kutki, Salaampaanja, Kalmegh, Krishna Vat, and so on. It also includes around 400 medical plants. Calling it one of the biggest conservation programs, Chief Conservator of Forests, Sanjiv Chaturvedi in a statement said that they have also Alpin flowers.

Along with it, he stated that for the first time even lower plant species like moss, lichen, algae were conserved and documented. "This is first such exhaustive report on conservation status, endemism, scientific details, and location, number of such plants at various research sites of the state spread across 8 research ranges of the state," he added.

Uttarakhand CM shares pics of biggest tulip gardens

Meanwhile, on May 9, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat shared breathtaking pictures of one of the biggest tulip gardens in the world situated in the scenic village of Munsiyari. The BJP leader took to Twitter to share the photographs of what he called “successful pilot” of his “dream project”.

Set on the backdrop of Uttarakhand’s Panchachuli ranges, Rawat said that the tulip garden will help transform the tourism sector in the region. In a series of tweets, the Uttarakhand CM said that the government has been taking every possible effort to bring structural improvement as well as effective use of the state’s geographical location for creating livelihood.

I am happy to share the first pics of the successful pilot of my dream project- Munsiyari based Tulip Garden. Set amidst the backdrop of Panchachuli ranges, this garden will be one of the biggest tulip gardens in the world & will transform tourism in Munsiyari region. pic.twitter.com/eCUfnMYilt — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) May 9, 2020

