UPESMET 2020: Important Dates, Exam Time, And Eligibility Criteria

UPESMET is an aptitude test conducted by the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies or UPES. This common entrance exam is conducted online for candidates who are seeking admission in the university’s MBA/ PGDM programs. UPES offers various graduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in areas including Energy, infrastructure, Transportation, Information Technology, Planning & Architecture, Design, Public Policy, and Legal Studies.
UPESMET is usually conducted multiple times in a year across the country. The application for the aptitude test ended on January 24, 2020. Therefore, interested candidates have to fill the application form as soon as possible. UPESMET 2020 entrance exam is scheduled to take place between January 27 and January 29 from 10 am to 2 pm. The results for this common entrance exam will be declared by the university within a month after the exam takes place.
