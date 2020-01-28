UPESMET 2020: Important Dates, Exam Time, And Eligibility Criteria

UPESMET is an aptitude test conducted by the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies or UPES. This common entrance exam is conducted online for candidates who are seeking admission in the university’s MBA/ PGDM programs. UPES offers various graduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in areas including Energy, infrastructure, Transportation, Information Technology, Planning & Architecture, Design, Public Policy, and Legal Studies.

UPESMET 2020: Date and Time

UPESMET is usually conducted multiple times in a year across the country. The application for the aptitude test ended on January 24, 2020. Therefore, interested candidates have to fill the application form as soon as possible. UPESMET 2020 entrance exam is scheduled to take place between January 27 and January 29 from 10 am to 2 pm. The results for this common entrance exam will be declared by the university within a month after the exam takes place.

ELIGIBILITY Criteria for UPESMET 2020

Check out the eligibility criteria for UPSEMET 2020:

A candidate,

Must have scored at least 50% marks at higher and secondary level education Must be a graduate in any course with at least 50% marks from a recognized university Who has MAT, CMAT, XAT, CAT, NMAT by GMAC, and GMAT scores of either the same or previous year, are exempted from taking UPESMET exam Candidates, who are in their final year of the qualifying exam, are also eligible for UPES exam 2020, as they can present the passing certificate by the time of admissions

Important dates

Last date to register for UPESMET: January 24, 2020

UPESMET exam date and time: January 27, 2020- January 29, 2020 (10:00 am to 2:00 pm)

UPESMET result date: Result for UPESMET 2020 will come out in February. The date is not announced yet.

