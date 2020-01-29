MAT 2020: Know The Exam Date, Time And Other Important Information

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardized test that has been developed since 1988 to encourage Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen applicants for MBA and related program entry. In 2003, MAT was approved by the HRD Ministry of India as a national level examination. Any B-School-national or international-may consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the candidates ' scorecards given. The nation's largest test of its kind, MAT will remain your passport to more than 600 B-Schools across India.

AIMA is expected to declare MAT 2020 Exam Result on February 28, 2020.

MAT 2020 Paper Based Test (PBT) Exam Schedule

Last Date for Registration: Feb 09, 2020, Sunday Admit Card Release: Feb 11, 2020, at 4 PM Exam Date: Feb 16, 2020, Sunday

MAT 2020 Computer Based Test (CBT) Exam Schedule

Last Date for Registration: Jan 30, 2020, Thursday Admit Card Release: Jan 28, 2020, 4 PM Exam Date: Feb 02, 2020, Sunday

All India Management Association (AIMA) conducts the MAT examination is held four times a year in the months of February, May, September, and December. The MAT registration process can be done online. The MAT registration fee is Rs.1550. In 2003, the government of India, HRD ministry accepted MAT as a national level examination. MAT Score can be regarded by any B-School-national or regional-as the MBA admission criteria based on the candidates ' scorecards.

MAT is the only test that is administered on different dates in the same month in both paper-based format and computer-based format. Candidates have the option, by charging a little extra application fee, to participate in one MAT exam or both MAT exams. MAT Paper Based Test is more popular and the students prefer it.

The February examination MAT 2020 score will be valid for MBA / PGDM Admission 2020 in more than 400 MBA colleges in India. Nearly all strong B-schools like Delhi's BIMTECH, JIMS, NDIM, Jaipuria; Bangalore's IFIM, IBA and AIMS; Pune's IIMS, Lexicon Mile and Mumbai's IES, VESIM accept MAT 2020 Exam scores.

