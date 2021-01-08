GATE 2021 Admit Card Download Link Likely To Be Activated Today; See Steps

GATE 2021 admit card download link is soon to be activated on the official GATE website. As mentioned on the official website, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 that is going to be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, and 14, would likely activate the download link from today. Check out the instructions below to download the admit card from gate.iitb.ac.in. This year the GATE 2021 is being conducted by IIT Bombay, and this year the GATE exam authorities have introduced two new subjects that is Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Science (XH). This could lead to more people applying and clearing this exam to achieve a good score altogether. Read on to know more about GATE 2021 admit card details that is likely to be out today on January 8, 2021.

Image credits: GATE 2021 website

How to download admit card for GATE 2021 exam?

Visit the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitb.ac.in.

Click on "GATE Admit Card 2021" link after it is activated on the home page.

You will be directed to a new page.

Download your GATE admit card and take a print out for the exam in February 2021.

This year GATE 2021 allows students to attempt GATE for more than one paper for the first time. The GATE 2021 result will be out on March 22, 2021. However, candidates are expected to check the official website from time to time for more details.

GATE 2021 has seen over 8,82 lakh candidates registrations to appear for the exam. This year also saw an increased number of female applicants. A total of 2,88,379 female students have applied this year for the GATE 2021 exam. Candidates clearing the GATE exam will be eligible for taking admissions to MTech courses at the IIT institutes. Candidates can also apply to various PSU jobs through their GATE score. The GATE 2021 exam is being conducted in two shifts where the first shift starts from 9:20 am and ends at 12:30 am, while the afternoon shift starts from 3 pm to 6 pm.

