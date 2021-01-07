JEE Advanced 2021 Date Out: 75% Eligibility Criteria Scrapped, IIT-KGP To Conduct Exam

Announcing the dates for the JEE Advanced 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday declared that the exam will be held on July 3, 2021. The Education Minister has informed that the JEE Advanced 2021 exam will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur. Moreover, the 75% eligibility criteria has also been scrapped in a bid to allow students to take the exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has allowed the qualifying candidates of JEE Main 2020 who were unable to appear for the second stage of the examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic to directly appear for JEE Advanced 2021. Consequently, the number of candidates for the final stage of the exam is going to increase. The JEE Advanced 2021 Application Form is expected to be released in the first week of May 2021 with admit cards being released in the third week of the same month, this year.

JEE Main 2021 dates announced

The JEE Advanced 2021, which is the competitive exam for engineering students to secure admission into the IITs, will be held after the JEE Main exam. The JEE Main 2021 is slated to be held four times this year, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Education Ministry has announced that the exam will be conducted in February, March, April and May with the first leg being scheduled between February 23 and 26.

Out of all four JEE Main 2021 exam results, the best numbers will be taken into account by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Moreover, the Education Minister has already mentioned that all papers will consist of a different set of questions with candidates having a choice to attend 75 questions out of a total of 90. He also informed, that for the first time, JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in 13 Indian languages.

Registrations for JEE Main 2021 open

The online registrations for JEE Main 2021 have already begun from December 15, 2020. Candidates who are willing to appear for the examination can now apply for it on the National Testing Agency's (NTA) official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

The last date to apply for the joint examination is January 15, 2021. As per the NTA, the exam would be held over sixteen days with 384 question papers set in at least 12 languages. The agency will also announce the results in four to five days so as to allow candidates to re-appear for the subsequent month’s test.

