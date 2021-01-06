RRB NTPC Phase 2 Exam City Link Is Activated Now; See Details About RRB NTPC Exam Dates

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has recently released the RRB NTPC admit card for 1st phase of CBT 1 exam. While the exam city and exam date details were uploaded on the official website recently. The exam date for the 2nd phase of CBT 1 exam is now scheduled for January itself. The 2nd phase of CBT 1 exam would be conducted to recruit 35208 vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories i.e. NTPC under the RRB. Candidates can now view the exam city and exam dates from January 6th onwards. For that, the candidates need to check the exam city link from the RRB region that they applied for. Read on to know more details about RRB NTPC Phase 2 exam city & other details.

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Has Conor McGregor Sued Jake Paul For Insulting His Fiancé In Offensive Video?

RRB NTPC Phase 2 exam

RRB NTPC admit card for 2nd phase of CBT-1 will be released on January 12, 2020.

RRB NTPC exam date for 2nd phase of CBT 1 would be conducted on January 16 to January 30, 2021.

The admit cards for the 2nd phase of CBT are expected to be out on January 12th. Currently the 1st phase of CBT 1 exam is being conducted. It started from December 28th and would end on January 13th. Candidates can currently check the exam city that has been allotted to them as many RRB regions have now activated the link.

The 1st phase of CBT 1 exam saw 23 lakh candidates appearing for the exam. The 2nd phase of 1st stage CBT 1 that is Computer Based Test will now be held from January 16 to 30, 2021 where approx.27 lakh candidates would be appearing for around 35000 vacancies. The RRB NTPC CBT exam is being conducted in 15 languages this year including languages like Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Marathi, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Did 250 Million People Gather For A Strike In India Over The Farm Laws?

Steps to download RRB NTPC Admit Card for stage 1 exam

Visit the official website of the RRB according to the RRB region that you applied for.

Click on the link provided for RRB NTPC Call Letter that is (Admit Card).

Enter your credentials including registration Number and Date of Birth

Click on the “Submit”

The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of the same.

Interested candidates have to appear for four stages of the exam to clear through. The 1st stage includes the computer-based test that is called CBT 1st stage. After that, the candidates have to appear for 2nd stage of CBT as well. This would be followed by a skill test, depending on the post that the candidates have applied for. The recruitment stage would then be completed with the Document Verification/Medical Examination. The final results would then be announced, based on which the merit list would be prepared.

ALSO READ| Fact Check: Did Chinese Army Use 'microwave Weapons' Against Indian Soldiers At LAC?

ALSO READ| WHO Chief 'disappointed' After China Blocks Entry For Experts Studying Coronavirus Origin