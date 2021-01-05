SBI PO Prelims Exam 2021: Jan 5 Exam Analysis; Check Exam Review And Good Attempts

The SBI PO Prelims 2021 examinations have been subsequently conducted successfully on the second day, January 5. The first shift of SBI PO Prelims 2020-21 exam was conducted from 9 AM to 10 AM with the overall level of the questions being similar to that of January 4. SBI PO Prelims 2021 exam is set to be held in four shifts. Hence, the aspirants who will be appearing in the upcoming shifts are required to know the detailed exam analysis in a bid to understand the approach of the examination. The selection process for SBI PO involves three stages, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Currently, the first stage of SBI PO Prelims 2021 is being conducted.

SBI PO Prelims Jan 5 exam analysis

According to the feedback shared by the candidates who took the exam, the difficulty level is set at ‘Moderate’.

Reportedly, at an average, aspirants were able to make around 55 to 65 ‘good’ attempts.

For the English Language subject, there were 21-23 good attempts out of 30 total questions. The difficulty level is set at ‘easy to moderate’

For Reasoning Ability, 19-22 good attempts out of 35 total questions. Level of difficulty was ‘Moderate’.

For Quantitive Aptitude, 19-23 good attempts out of 35 questions. Hence, the difficulty level was ‘Moderate’ making the entire paper of ‘Moderate’ level.

Read - 2021 Will Witness Lot Of Regulatory Efforts Channelled Towards Virtual Assets: SBI Official

Read - SBI PO Admit Card Released: Here's How A Candidate Can Get Hold Of Their Exam Hall Ticket

Section-wise exam review of Jan 5, shift 1

English Language - 30 questions (Easy to Moderate)

Reading Comprehension (AI) - 7 questions (Moderate) Error Detection - 4 questions (Easy to Moderate) Double Fillers - 4 questions (Easy) Cloze Test - 6 questions (Easy to Moderate) Sentence Improvement - 4 questions (Easy) Phrase Replacement - 2 questions (Easy to Moderate) Match the Column - 3 questions (Moderate)

Reasoning Ability - 35 questions (Moderate)

Puzzles (Uncertain, Classification, Circular Arrangement, Floor-Based, Month & Date Based) - 24 questions (Easy to Moderate) Chinese Coding - 6 questions (Easy) Blood Relations - 3 questions (Easy) Miscellaneous - 2 questions (Easy)

Quantitative Ability - 35 questions (Moderate)

DI (Tabular, Bar Graph & Caselet) - 13 questions (Easy to Moderate) Arithmetic Problems - 10 questions (Moderate) Number Series - Missing Number - 6 questions (Easy to Moderate) Approximation - 6 questions (Easy to Moderate)

Read - SBI PO Exam 2020: Last Date For Registration Is Today! See Steps To Apply

Read - SBI YONO App Down, Transactions Impacted