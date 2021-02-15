GATE 2021 Exam Analysis For Mechanical Engineering Paper 2nd Shift, Expected Cutoff Here

GATE 2021: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB) concluded the GATE 2021 with the Mechanical Engineering paper on February 14, which was the fourth and last day of the examination. The General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 was held on February 6, 7, 13, and 14 in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

GATE 2021 Mechanical Engineering Paper Analysis

As told by MN Ramesh, VP, Academics of Gradeup for GATE to Republic World, his students who appeared in the evening shift of the exam for the Mechanical Engineering paper found the level of the exam moderate. Check the detailed exam analysis below. The exam analysis shared below is prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the GATE applicants.

The level of the exam was Moderate. Compared to the morning shift, the paper was a bit difficult.

Questions from Production had high weightage while questions from Industrial were easy.

There were 28 NATs, out of which 18Q were of 2 marks and 10Q were of 1 marks.

Newly added Multiple Select questions (MSQ) were 0 in number.

2-3 questions were similar from the morning shift with a little change only.

GATE 2021: Exam Pattern

Subjects No. of Questions SOM, TOM, Mechanics 16 Engineering Mathematics 10 Thermal Engineering 11 Production 14 General Aptitude 10 Industrial Engineering 4

GATE 2021: Expected Cutoff for Mechanical Engineering

The cut-off for the Mechanical Engineering Afternoon shift is expected to range between 32-33, MN Ramesh of Gradeup said. According to him, the cut-off for Mechanical Shift-1 is expected to range between 33-34.



GATE 2021 is taken by candidates seeking admission in postgraduate programs in IITs/NITs, etc. Candidates can expect the GATE 2021 answer key anytime soon. Usually, the GATE 2021 answer key is released within 10 days after concluding the exam. GATE 2021 result is tentatively scheduled to be declared on March 22. Candidates will be able to check their results online at gate.iitb.ac.in.

