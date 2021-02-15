Last Updated:

GATE 2021 Exam Analysis For Mechanical Engineering Paper 2nd Shift, Expected Cutoff Here

GATE 2021 exam analysis for Mechanical engineering paper held in evening shift here. Students found the paper moderate. Check expected cutoff, answer key date.

Written By
Nandini Verma
GATE 2021

GATE 2021: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB) concluded the GATE 2021 with the Mechanical Engineering paper on February 14, which was the fourth and last day of the examination. The General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 was held on February 6, 7, 13, and 14 in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift was conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

GATE 2021 Mechanical Engineering Paper Analysis

As told by MN Ramesh, VP, Academics of Gradeup for GATE to Republic World, his students who appeared in the evening shift of the exam for the Mechanical Engineering paper found the level of the exam moderate. Check the detailed exam analysis below. The exam analysis shared below is prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the GATE applicants. 

  • The level of the exam was Moderate. Compared to the morning shift, the paper was a bit difficult.
  • Questions from Production had high weightage while questions from Industrial were easy.
  • There were 28 NATs, out of which 18Q were of 2 marks and 10Q  were of 1 marks.
  • Newly added Multiple Select questions (MSQ) were 0 in number. 
  • 2-3 questions were similar from the morning shift with a little change only.

   GATE 2021: Exam Pattern

Subjects    

No. of Questions

SOM, TOM, Mechanics

 16

Engineering Mathematics

 

 10
Thermal Engineering  11
Production   14
General Aptitude  10
Industrial Engineering

(As shared by Gradeup)

Also Read| GATE 2021 Mechanical Engineering First Shift Exam Analysis: Check Expected Cutoff, Students' Reactions
Also Read| GATE 2021 CS Exam Analysis: Paper Moderate To Tough, Check Expected Cutoff, Answer Key Dates

GATE 2021: Expected Cutoff for Mechanical Engineering 

The cut-off for the Mechanical Engineering Afternoon shift is expected to range between 32-33, MN Ramesh of Gradeup said. According to him, the cut-off for Mechanical Shift-1 is expected to range between 33-34.
 

GATE 2021 is taken by candidates seeking admission in postgraduate programs in IITs/NITs, etc. Candidates can expect the GATE 2021 answer key anytime soon. Usually, the GATE 2021 answer key is released within 10 days after concluding the exam. GATE 2021 result is tentatively scheduled to be declared on March 22. Candidates will be able to check their results online at gate.iitb.ac.in. 

Also Read| GPAT Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download; Check Exam Pattern Here
Also Read| PM Modi Inaugurates Discovery Campus Of IIT-Madras To Meet Research Infrastructure Demands
(Image Credit: PTI Photo)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND