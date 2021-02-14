GATE 2021 Mechanical Engineering Exam Analysis: Check Expected Cutoff, Students' Reactions

GATE 2021: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB) conducted the GATE 2021 for the Mechanical Engineering paper on February 14, the fourth day of the examination. The General Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 paper 1 exam was held in the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Paper 2 will be conducted in the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. GATE 2021 will be concluded on February 14.

As told by MN Ramesh, VP, Academics of Gradeup for GATE to Republic World, his students who appeared in the first shift of the exam for the Mechanical Engineering paper found the level of the exam moderate. Check the detailed exam analysis below.

GATE 2021 Mechanical Engineering Paper Analysis

The level of the exam was Moderate. Compared to last year, the paper was Difficult.

There were 32 Numerical Ability Type questions which were a bit lengthy.

Questions from Manufacturing had high weightage while questions from Fluid Mechanics were easy.

There was zero MSQ (Multiple Select Questions) in this forenoon shift.

8-10 Questions were theoretical and the rest were numerical based.

Topics Questions Level General Aptitude 10 Easy Engineering Mathematics 8 Moderate Theory of Machines and Vibrations 6 Difficult Manufacturing 9 Difficult Strength of Materials 7 Easy Machine Design 2 Difficult Fluid Mechanics 3 Easy Thermodynamics and Applications 9 Moderate Industrial Engineering 5 Moderate Engineering Mechanics 2 Easy Heat Transfer 4 Difficult

GATE 2021 Cutoff for Mechanical Engineering Paper

The cut-off for Mechanical Shift-1 is expected to range between 33-34, MN Ramesh of Gradeup said.GATE 2021 is taken by candidates seeking admission in postgraduate programs in IITs/NITs, etc. The above exam analysis is prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the GATE applicants. The exam analysis shared is prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the GATE applicants to Gradeup.

GATE 2021 Answer Key and Result

Candidates who have taken the exam can expect the provisional answer key for GATE 2021soon. Usually, the GATE 2021 answer key is released within 10 days after concluding the exam. Candidates will get an opportunity to raise objections against any key in the given time frame. GATE 2021 final answer key is released around a month after the provisional answer key. GATE 2021 result is tentatively scheduled to be declared on March 22.

