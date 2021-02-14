GPAT Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download; Check Exam Pattern Here

GPAT Admit Card 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the GPAT 2021 admit card on its official website- gpat.nta.nic.in. Candidates who are registered for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) can download their admit card from the official website. NTA will conduct the GPAT 2021 on February 27, 2021.

GPAT is a National Level Entrance Examination for entry into M. Pharma Programme. The entrance exam will be a three hours Computer Based Online Test. "A few scholarships and other financial assistance in the field of Pharmacy are also given on the basis of GPAT Scores," the official website states.

"In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card, he/she can contact on 0120-6895200 or mail at gpat@nta.ac.in. For more updates or latest news keep visiting the website of NTA www.nta.ac.in and gpat.nta.nic.in," reads the official notice.

GPAT 2021 Exam Pattern

Types of Questions No. of Questions Maximum Marks Pharmaceutical Chemistry 38 152 Pharmaceutics 38 152 Pharmacognosy 10 40 Pharmacology 28 112 Other Subjects 11 44 Total 125 500



Each question carries four marks. For each correct response, the candidate will get four marks. For each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted from the total score. Un-answered/un-attempted will be given no marks.

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as the correct one. However, after the process of Challenges of the Answer Key, in case there are multiple correct options or change in key, only those candidates who have attempted it correctly as per the revised Answer key will be awarded marks. In case a Question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to all the candidates who have attempted it.

GPAT 2021 answer key

After concluding the exam, the NTA will display provisional answer key of the questions on the website: gpat.nta.nic.in, NTA will also provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable online payment of Rs. 1000/- per question challenged as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. The date of releasing the answer key will be announced in the due course of time.

