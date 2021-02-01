BTS' Suga's Sword Dance Practice For 'Daechwita' Released By Bangtan Bomb On YouTube

BTS' Suga recently appeared in a video posted on YouTube by Bangtan TV, which shows him practicing sword dance. A few months back, Suga surprised the BTS Army by releasing Daechwita, from the album D-2, which had scenes of the sword dancing in it. Read on to know about the latest video by Bangtan TV, where Suga can be seen sword fighting.

BTS' Suga's sword dance practice video

The video posted by Bangtan Bomb shows Suga standing in front of a mirror with a sword in his hand, following every instruction of his choreographer. Suga even revealed at the beginning of the video that the sword he is going to use has been gifted from a Korean master craftsman. He kept practicing and copying his instructor while recalling scenes from the Korean drama Kingdom, where the actors perform stunts with their swords.

The practice session involved Suga rehearsing for his music video titled Daechwita. The BTS band member laughed while swinging the sword and said that he keeps moving the sword in a swinging motion when he actually has to make a slicing motion with it. A while into the video, he could be seen matching his steps and actions perfectly to that of his instructor. You can see the video of Suga's sword dance practice here.

Suga was recovering from his shoulder injury for the past few months. The singer had undergone a shoulder surgery on November 3 last year. He made his return with the 35th Golden Disc Awards on January 9, 2021. The K-pop group even received the Bonsang Award for the Digital Song Division at the awards show as well.

On the same awards show, Suga said, “Everyone I am Suga. I have returned. After not showing my face for about two months because of my surgery, I felt like I was slowly being forgotten. That’s why I tried my best to return as soon as I could. I am Suga, someone that works hard in order to not be forgotten”. Suga clearly indicated that he is back and would be on the schedule with the group for any future projects that they have lined up now, after his absence from the promotions of BTS' album titled Be.

Image Credits: bts.suga Instagram account

