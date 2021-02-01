'Below Zero' Cast: All About The Javier Gutiérrez, Alex Monner And Patrick Criado Starrer

Below Zero is a Spanish language movie that premiered on Netflix on January 29, 2021. The story of Below Zero movie is how a policeman driver survives a tricky situation when he is stranded in extreme temperatures with a van full of prisoners. The movie is directed by Lluís Quílez while it has been written by Fernando Navarro and Lluís Quílez. Below Zero cast features Javier Gutiérrez, Àlex Monner and Patrick Criado in the lead roles. The movie is called Bajocero in its original title and its running time is 1 hour and 46 minutes. Read on to know more about the cast of Below Zero.

Javier Gutiérrez Álvarez as Martin

Javier Gutiérrez Álvarez who plays the main role of Martin, in charge of transferring the prisoner van from one location to another is a popular Spanish actor. Javier has acted in over fifty movies in his career. He is known for his work as Falconetti in Zipi y Zape y el club de la canica, as Tomás de Torquemada in Assassin's Creed, as Sergeant Jimeno Costa in 1898: Los últimos de Filipinas, as Álvaro in El autor amongst many other movies.

Àlex Monner as Chino

Àlex Monner plays the role of Chino in the 2021 released movie. Alex is also a Spanish actor known for his portrayal in Catalan TV series called Polseres vermelles. His other notable works include REC 3: Génesis, TV series named Sé quién eres that aired on BBC and Cites.

Patrick Criado as Nano

Patrick Criado plays the role of Nano in Below Zero. He is also known for his work in Antidisturbios (2020), Mar de plástico (2015) and El aspirante (2015). He also featured in the TV series called El padre de Caín that premiered on Telecinco, the drama was about ETA terrorism during the '80s in Spain.

Other Below Zero cast

Karra Elejalde as Miguel

Luis Callejo as Ramis

Andrés Gertrúdix as Golum

Isak Férriz as Montesinos

Édgar Vittorino as Rei

Miquel Gelabert as Pardo

Florin Opritescu as Mihai

Carla Chiorazzo as Bárbara

Eva Manjón as Elena

The trailer of the Spanish drama thriller Below Zero indicates a strong plot just like the previous Spanish films that were released on Netflix like The Invisible Guest and The Platform. Lluis Quilez, the director of Below Zero is back with another directorial after his debut movie called Out of the Dark in 2014 featuring Julia Stiles. Below Zero review and rating by IMDb stands at 6.3/10 rating while Google users have rated the film with 87% likes.

