GATE Eligibility Criteria 2021: See The Educational Qualifications Needed For GATE Exam

The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT-B) has announced the dates for GATE 2021 examination. The GATE Exam or the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering exam is conducted for postgraduate admissions. According to IIT Bombay, the GATE Exam will be conducted between February 5 and 14, 2021.
Keeping in mind the present situation of Covid-19 pandemic, the esteemed Institute has decided to spread out the examination over a longer duration. Hence February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 February has been decided as GATE 2021 Exam dates. Read on to know the Gate Eligibility Criteria.
Gate Eligibility Criteria 2021: General Eligibility requirements
- According to IIT Bombay’s official website for GATE examination, a candidate needs to have a Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture degree.
- Both 4 year long and 3 year long Bachelor degrees will be accepted as per GATE 2021 Eligibility criteria.
- Candidates who are in the final year of their Bachelor's degree can also apply
- Master's degree holders in any branch of Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Applications or equivalent can also apply for GATE 2021.
- Candidates must also know that there is no minimum or maximum age limit for this examination.
Gate 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Eligibility based on Qualifications
Eligibility for B.E./B.Tech/B.Pharm. Students
- Students with a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Technology or a Diploma in either of the streams are eligible for GATE 2021. Both 4-year degrees and 3-year degrees are accepted.
- 3rd-year candidates can also apply
- The Degree Completion year for candidates who are still enrolled in their bachelor's programme should not be later than 2022.
Eligibility for B.Arch Students
- Candidates who have completed a 5-year degree in Bachelor’s of Architecture are eligible for GATE 2021. Candidates with
- 4-year degree in Naval Architecture is also eligible.
- Candidates who are currently in the 3rd year or a higher grade are also eligible.
- Expected Year of Completion – 2023 (for the 5-year program), 2022 (for the 4-year program)
Eligibility for Pharm. D. (after 10+2)
- Candidates who have completed the 6 years degree program, consisting of internship or residency training, during third year onwards.
- Candidates who are currently in the 3rd /4th / 5th / 6th year
- Expected Year of Completion – 2024
Eligibility for M.B.B.S.
- Degree holders of M.B.B.S. or the candidates who are in the 5th / 6th / 7th semester or higher semester of such programme.
- Expected Year of Completion – 2022
Eligibility for M.Sc., MA, MCA or Equivalent
- Students who have a Master’s degree in any branch of Arts/Science/Mathematics/Statistics/ Computer Applications or equivalent
- Students who are currently in the first year or higher or already Completed.
- Expected Year of Completion – 2022
Integrated M.E./M.Tech (Post B.Sc.)
- Candidates who have completed the 4-year programme with Post-B.Sc Integrated Master’s degree
- Candidates who are presently in the 1st / 2nd /3rd /4th year or already completed.
- Expected Year of Completion – 2024
Eligibility for M.E./M.Tech. or Dual Degree (after Diploma or 10+2)
- Students who have completed a 5-year degree in Integrated Master’s program or have a Dual Degree program in Engineering/Technology
- Currently in the 3rd /4th / 5th year or already completed.
- Expected Year of Completion – 2023
Eligibility for B.Sc. / B.A. / B.Com.
- Bachelor degree holders in any branch of Science / Arts / Commerce
- Currently in the 3rd year or higher or already completed.
- Expected Year of Completion – 2021
Eligibility for Integrated M.Sc, Integrated B.S./M.S.
- Students who have completed integrated M.Sc. or a 5-year integrated B.S.-M.S. program
- Currently in the 3rd year or higher or already completed.
- Expected Year of Completion – 2022
List of Professional Institutes that accept GATE Exam scores
- The Institution of Engineers (India) (IE)
- The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE)
- The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE)
- The Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI)
- The Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers, including Polymer and Environmental Group (IIChemE)
- The Indian Institute of Metals (IIM)
- The Indian Institute of Industrial Engineers (IIIE)