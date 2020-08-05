Former Miss India Finalist Aishwarya Sheoran Clears UPSC Exam In First Attempt

Miss India finalist Aishwarya Sheoran has successfully cleared her UPSC exam in the first attempt itself. The former Miss India finalist managed to secure 93rd rank in the civil service exam. She is the daughter of the commanding officer of 9th Telangana NCC Battalion, Karimnagar, Ajay Kumar. Aishwarya Sheoran is currently among the youngest students to secure the rank without any coaching guidance. The individual has been getting several praises from her close friends and several people for her amazing achievement, as reported by Telangana Today.

Aishwarya Sheoran clears UPSC exam in her first attempt

Aishwarya Sheoran completed her intermediate from Sanskriti school. While still in school, Aishwarya Sheoran managed to score 97.5 per cent in her exams. From there, she went on to pursue Economics honours from Shri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi. According to the news portal, Aishwarya Sheoran had also secured admission in IIM Indore in 2018. However, she refused to join the institute and began preparing for her Civil Service examinations.

Aishwarya Sheoran has managed to crack the UPSC with just ten months of preparation, without joining any coaching institution. Upon the news breaking out, several people complimented Aishwarya Sheoran for her amazing achievement. The official Miss India page also wrote a tweet complimenting her for her amazing achievement. Many people who follow the page on Twitter took this opportunity to pour in congratulatory messages for the former Miss India finalist. While some wrote a simple "congratulations", other tweets mentioned that it was a remarkable achievement and she had made her parents proud.

Aishwarya Sheoran, Femina Miss India 2016 finalist, Campus Princess Delhi 2016, Freshface winner Delhi 2015 made us immensely proud as she scored the All India Rank 93 in the Civil Services Examination. A huge congratulations to her on this achievement!#AishwaryaSheoran #CSE pic.twitter.com/SrDu4iK6T0 — Miss India (@feminamissindia) August 4, 2020

Besides her education, Aishwarya Sheoran has also excelled in her modelling career. She won several accolades during her time modelling for various beauty pageants. Aishwarya Sheoran has gone on to win the title of Miss Clean and Clear Delhi in 2014. She also won Miss Campus Princess Delhi in 2015. She was also the finalist for Femina Miss India in the year 2016. Aishwarya Sheoran is originally from Rajasthan; however, she stayed along with her mother in Delhi due to the preparations for her UPSC, according to the news portal.

