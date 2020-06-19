Goa Board Result 2020: Goa Board HSSC Result To Come Out Next Week

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted board examinations for class 12th students earlier this year. According to reports, a senior official confirmed on Thursday that the state board would announce HSSC results in the coming week. Read on to know more about Goa board HSSC result. Here's the latest Goa board news:

Students have been anxiously waiting for their 12th Goa Board result 2020. Recently, Board chairman Ramakrishna Samant announced that the exact date of the Higher Secondary School Certificate would either come out on Monday or Tuesday. The official added that announcement for Goa Board HSSC result would happen in the next week after completing the evaluation process.

The exam took place in March. However, due to the nationwide lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak, the examination for two HSSC papers could not take place. So, the examination for the two remaining subjects reportedly happened in the last week of May.

As per reports, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed his concern towards the increasing number of COVID 19 cases in the state. It would create challenges for students of class 10th and 12th, who are yet to appear for their board exams in the academic year 2020-2021. The chief minister talked to reporters after paying tribute to martyrs on the Goa Revolution Day.

Pramod Sawant, who holds the education portfolio, told that some of the schools in Goa had already begun providing online classes for students. However, Goa Chief Minister was quite concerned about students who would be appearing for the Secondary School Certificate and the Higher Secondary School Certificate standard board examination in the new academic session. He admitted that the government had to decide when and how would they resume the academic year in Goa and that online classes were not compulsory.

According to reports, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant acknowledged that mobile network issues in some parts of the state would not support virtual schooling. But he blamed people for the connectivity issues. Sawant added that when mobile companies were installing towers in some villages, people opposed them.

As the correction process for the Goa board result is underway, students must know how to check their results online. They can visit the official Goa board website http://www.gbshse.info/ before proceeding ahead. We have mentioned steps for you to check Goa board result 2020.

How to check 12th Goa Board result 2020?

Candidates have to visit the official Goa board website http://www.gbshse.info/

On the homepage, they need to click on the Examination centre

The Goa board result 2020 notification will appear on the screen

Students have to tap on the latest announcement for Goa board result 2020

After proceeding, candidates can enter their roll number and date of birth

The results will appear on the screen

Students can download it and take a print out for future references.

