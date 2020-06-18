Calicut University To Conduct Exam For UG's Fourth Semester And More Updates

Kerala witnessed a rise in positive coronavirus cases in the last three weeks after the return of people from various parts of the country and also international travellers. The State has eased down lockdown in parts, however, some parts of Kasargod, Kannur and Palakkad amongst others, still have active cases. This has affected educational and economical activities in the State. Calicut University which is one of the largest universities in the state is trying to bring back the courses under its due timeline. The university aims at implementing new normal in the campus and also in the affiliated colleges. Even though COVID-19 has hampered many activities, the education department is trying to keep up with changing terms. Read on to know about Calicut university's exam news, admissions and more details here.

Calicut University to organise exams for the affiliated UG colleges and campuses

Calicut University announced that the students of the fourth semester of undergraduate courses will have to appear for the exams on the below-mentioned dates. Along with the UG exams, it will also conduct a Bachelor in Education courses as well. Reports suggest that Calicut University's supplementary and improvement exams of earlier examinations will be conducted on June 30. The courses that will have the exams are BTHM, BVC, BHA, BA, BMMC, BCA, BSW, BTA, B.Com Honour, B.Sc in an alternate pattern, BA, B.Sc, B.Com and more courses.

All the examinations of fourth semesters under Calicut University for regular, improvement as well as supplementary courses will be held in the month July, in the first week itself. Furthermore, the exams for B.Ed.-Special Education for Hearing Impairment will also be conducted in the upcoming dates. Students will have to contact the head of the department for the seating and centre details. The fourth semester of B.ed of the two-year degree will also be done in the month of June 22, 2020.

Calicut University's PG students appear exams

Calicut University had revised the time table for the PG courses for M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, M.C.J, M.T.T.M, MBE, MTHM Regular, Supplementary and Improvement courses. Students appeared for the exams on June 7, 2020. The original dates for all the postgraduate courses were April 2020 but were set to the above-mentioned date due to the pandemic. Students can log in to the official website to learn the result declaration dates and more. The website is www.uoc.ac.in.

