Goa Board SSC Result 2020: GBSHSE 10th Result To Come Out Today At 4:30 Pm

The Goa Board would announce GBSHSE 10th result today on its official website. So, students can find their Goa Board SSC result 2020 online at www.gbshse.gov.in on July 28, 2020, Tuesday at 4:30 pm. According to reports, the board would distribute mark sheets in schools after a few days. Moreover, the date and time would come out later on. So, we have mentioned details about the Goa Board SSC result 2020 that you must check out:

Goa Board SSC result 2020 to come out today

An official notification by the state board has recently confirmed that the Goa Board SSC result 2020 would come out today at 4: 30 pm. Candidates who took the exams could check their GBSHSE 10th result online on the official website at www.gbshse.gov.in. The date and time of mark sheet distribution for Goa Board result 2020 would appear after some days.

GBSHSE 10th result: Exam dates

According to reports, around 20,000 students appeared for the class 10th exam this year. The authorities had to postpone some of them due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, they had to take place in April 2020. But the pending exams resumed from May 21, 2020, and ended on June 6, 2020.

The board exams reportedly took place at 29 centres across Goa. Moreover, the male-female ratio among the total number of students is almost equal. While 9790 boys took the papers, there were 9890 girls for the same. The authorities could finish the evaluation work for Goa Board SSC result 2020 after the state government allowed relaxations on the COVID-19 lockdown. We have mentioned how to check Goa Board SSC result 2020 online. Here are the steps:

How to check the Goa Board SSC result 2020 online?

Students need to visit the official website for Goa Board result 2020 at www.gbshse.gov.in

The home page of Goa Board result 2020 site will show the announcement tab. Students need to check the GBSHSE result 2020 from the link.

Candidates need to enter their roll number, and other credentials as visible on the admit card for GBSHSE result 2020.

They need to check GBSHSE 10th result via the available link.

The Goa Board SSC result 2020 will appear on a new page and will showcase the marks of the students.

Goa Board result 2020 class 12th

The state board has already declared Goa Board result 2020 for class 12th students on June 26, 2020. As per reports, 17,183 candidates appeared for the exam, and 15,339 among them passed it. So, the pass percentage was 89.27 percent.

